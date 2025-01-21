Bulgaria Nears Euro Adoption, Says European Parliament President
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, highlighted Bulgaria's progress toward adopting the euro as its primary currency, describing it as "one step away"
Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to power on Bulgaria. Appearing on Nova TV, Kostadinov suggested that Trump's presidency would have a positive effect on Bulgaria, primarily because it would signal the end of the "neoliberalism" ideology that has dominated for the past 15 years. He argued that the liberal ideology was not genuinely liberating but that neoliberalism, in particular, was harmful to humanity. According to Kostadinov, Trump represents a pushback against these "anti-human perversions" of neoliberalism, and as a leader of the world's most powerful country, he embodies the fight against these policies.
Kostadinov also emphasized that Bulgarian politicians should not serve foreign interests but rather focus on advancing Bulgaria's national interests. He pointed out that Bulgaria could benefit significantly if its interests are properly represented in American politics. He noted that without this alignment, the country would be left adrift, subject to the influences of others.
While acknowledging that Trump pursues his own interests, Kostadinov stressed that Bulgaria must adopt a similar approach to safeguard its interests, whether within Europe or on a global scale. For Bulgaria to succeed in protecting its interests, Kostadinov insisted that the country needs leaders who can engage with global powers, such as the U.S., on an equal footing. This would allow Bulgaria to communicate its priorities and contribute meaningfully to international political dialogues.
Source: Nova TV
