Bulgaria's President Calls for Stronger European Unity and Innovation to Navigate 2025’s Shifting Landscape

President Rumen Radev has emphasized that 2025 could be a pivotal year not just for Bulgaria, but for Europe and the world, as geopolitical processes continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace. Speaking during the final session of the Sofia Economic Forum, he noted that the dynamic changes in both politics and technology offer new opportunities for human progress. He highlighted that in 2024, democracies successfully leveraged these opportunities to reject failed leadership, shed outdated ideas, and embrace fresh, well-grounded priorities.

Radev underscored that the current geopolitical landscape is marked by the collapse of traditional security structures and the erosion of long-standing economic models, particularly as recession takes hold in leading European economies. He pointed to rapid technological advancements as a key factor in shaping the future, adding that Europe’s response to these changes has often been slow, with key challenges including lagging innovation, an ongoing energy crisis, and diminished competitiveness.

The Bulgarian president also raised the issue of accountability regarding the conflict in Ukraine, questioning who will bear responsibility for the many casualties in Ukraine's counteroffensive, which European leaders had prematurely celebrated as a victory over Russia. He also drew attention to the paradox of Western sanctions on Russia, which are losing effectiveness as countries in the Global South continue to buy Russian energy resources, despite the predicted collapse of Russia’s economy.

Radev suggested that at the heart of Europe’s struggles is a crisis of leadership, marked by a lack of competence on strategic issues and a deficit of honesty towards both European citizens and international partners. In light of the mounting geopolitical challenges, he called for Europe to take responsibility not only for its own security but also to build a competitive economy and push for unity and decisive action.

The president highlighted the need for increased defense spending, which should be based on a unified European concept of national security. He emphasized that small NATO countries must participate equally in the development and production of defense technologies, ensuring that NATO does not become a marketplace divided between producers and consumers.

On the economic front, Radev stressed the importance of balancing public funds with private capital to strengthen Europe’s financial system. He called for a more integrated single market, a common industrial policy, and a consolidation of the fragmented European capital market. Europe’s future, he argued, depends on whether it can reinforce its geopolitical influence and uphold its moral leadership in human rights, the rule of law, and environmental sustainability.

Radev further noted that while Europe has been a leader in green policies, maintaining its global competitiveness must remain a priority, particularly as other global powers adopt more protectionist measures. He expressed confidence that Europe could meet these challenges but stressed the necessity of comprehensive reforms within the European Union to improve governance and decision-making processes. These reforms, Radev suggested, would help Europe act swiftly and marshal the resources needed to pursue its strategic goals.

He also expressed optimism about the future economic potential of Bulgaria, particularly in relation to the country’s ongoing contributions to innovation and its strategic location. Radev pointed to the importance of Bulgaria’s Schengen accession, which he believes would provide a significant economic boost. Furthermore, he highlighted the country’s efforts to improve regional connectivity, specifically with neighboring countries such as North Macedonia and Romania, noting the potential for Corridor 8 to enhance Europe’s transport network and strengthen Bulgaria’s role in the region.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)