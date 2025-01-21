Elon Musk’s Nazi Salutes Mark Start of Trump’s Second Term

Elon Musk sparked widespread outrage on Monday when he performed consecutive Nazi-style salutes during celebrations marking Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The billionaire, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X, as well as being the world’s richest person and a prominent Trump donor, addressed supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington with controversial gestures and remarks.

Within hours of Donald Trump taking the oath of office, billionaire Elon Musk gave the Nazi salute during his speech at an inauguration rally.



It was not an accident or a mistake, he did it twice.



Way to go America ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5NjaU5xF1w — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) January 20, 2025

Standing before a cheering crowd, Musk struck his chest with an open hand before extending his right arm upward at an angle, palm down and fingers together—a gesture closely associated with Nazi Germany. As the crowd roared, he repeated the action at a slightly lower angle, accompanying it with praise for the audience. "My heart goes out to you," he said after the salutes. "It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you. We’re gonna have safe cities, finally safe cities. Secure borders, sensible spending. Basic stuff. And we’re gonna take ‘DOGE’ to Mars."

This reference to “DOGE” was a nod to Musk’s role in the Trump administration's “Department of Government Efficiency,” a cost-cutting initiative. Earlier, Trump had highlighted plans to send astronauts to Mars as part of his administration's space ambitions. Musk dramatized the idea, mimicking the act of planting an American flag on the planet while shouting, “Bam! Bam!”

The salutes drew immediate condemnation from historians and organizations. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a New York University professor and historian of fascism, described the gesture as an unmistakable Nazi salute, adding that it was delivered in a particularly “belligerent” manner. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which monitors antisemitism, acknowledged the gestures' similarity to the Nazi salute, traditionally performed with an outstretched arm and downward-facing palm. While the ADL later issued a statement suggesting Musk's actions might have been an awkward expression of enthusiasm, the response only fueled criticism.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democratic congresswoman from New York, blasted the ADL's remarks, accusing the organization of defending "a Heil Hitler salute." She urged the public to discredit the ADL as a reputable source of information. Musk, in turn, dismissed her remarks, accusing her of suffering from "Stage 5 Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Musk’s remarks and gestures were met with mixed reactions online. While some social media users criticized his actions, prominent far-right figures celebrated them. Christopher Pohlhaus, leader of the neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, and Andrew Torba, founder of the far-right platform Gab, both expressed their approval, with Pohlhaus stating, “I don’t care if this was a mistake. I’m going to enjoy the tears over it.”

Musk, who has been increasingly linked to far-right ideologies, also recently hosted Alice Weidel, the leader of the far-right German party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), for a conversation on his platform. During the discussion, Weidel claimed Adolf Hitler was a communist, not a conservative or libertarian, to which Musk expressed agreement.

The event, part of inaugural parade celebrations relocated indoors due to cold weather, preceded Trump’s appearance to sign executive orders on stage. While Musk shared footage of his remarks and reposted memes turning the salutes into jokes, the controversy underscored the broader polarization surrounding his outspoken political affiliations and growing influence.