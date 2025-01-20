Trump Declares the Dawn of America’s ‘Golden Age’ in Second Inaugural Address

In his inaugural address marking the beginning of his second term, Donald Trump proclaimed, “The golden age of America begins right now.” Speaking to an audience that included former Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Joe Biden, Trump outlined a bold vision for the nation’s future, emphasizing themes of sovereignty, security, and prosperity.

Trump declared, “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected. I will very simply put America first.” He pledged to restore justice by ending what he described as the “vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization” of the Department of Justice, positioning his administration as a force for fairness and accountability. With a focus on national security, he announced a state of emergency at the southern border, vowing to strengthen border controls as part of a larger commitment to safeguarding the nation.

Energy independence featured prominently in his speech, with Trump promising to unlock the country’s vast reserves of oil and gas. “America is going to be the largest reserve of energy, oil, and gas. We will drill, baby, drill,” he said, referring to these resources as “liquid gold under our feet” and asserting, “We will be a rich nation again.”

Trump also expressed his vision for a nation that is “proud, prosperous, and free,” declaring, “America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before.” He characterized this period as the start of a “thrilling new era of national success,” claiming, “Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.”

In a more controversial moment, Trump asserted, “There are only two genders, male and female,” while simultaneously expressing a desire to serve as “a peacemaker and a unifier.” He also touched on his ambitions to reclaim American influence abroad, referencing the Panama Canal with the phrase, “We are taking it back.”

Throughout his speech, Trump conveyed his belief in American exceptionalism, stating, “In America, it’s the impossible that we do best.” He underscored his commitment to restoring the American Dream, declaring, “I was saved by God to make America great again,” and promising that the dream “will soon be back and thriving like never before.”

He closed his address by emphasizing the guiding principles of his administration. “America will be respected again… we will be prosperous, we will be proud,” he said, concluding with a powerful declaration: “Our golden age has just begun.”