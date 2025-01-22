Flu Epidemic Declared in Three New Bulgarian Regions

Rod Stewart to Rock Sofia in December 2025 as Part of European Tour
Rod Stewart, the iconic British singer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, on December 11, 2025
Three new regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic following the increased spread of the virus. After Haskovo and Vidin, temporary measures will now be introduced in Yambol from January 21 to 27, Plovdiv from January 22 to 28, and Blagoevgrad from January 22 to 30.
The Regional Health Inspectorates (RHIs) of these areas have implemented several preventive actions, including the suspension of scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, along with mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations. Visits to medical institutions for hospital care and social services are also temporarily halted. To prevent further spread within schools and organized children's groups, a stricter filter will be introduced, aiming to keep children with flu symptoms from attending. Additionally, enhanced disinfection measures will be enforced in these regions.
In Yambol, the in-person learning process will be suspended starting January 22. Meanwhile, in Blagoevgrad, healthcare workers will be required to wear medical masks in healthcare facilities. The measures applied across these five regions will largely remain consistent, with adjustments made based on the situation in each area.
In response to the rising cases, the Ministry of Health has issued general recommendations aimed at reducing the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases. These viruses are primarily transmitted from person to person or through contact with contaminated surfaces.
Certain groups are more vulnerable to severe illness, including pregnant women, young children under five, people with chronic conditions, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of following protective measures to safeguard both personal and public health, particularly for those most at risk.
Source: Ministry of Health
Vidin has become the second region in Bulgaria to declare a flu epidemic
Bulgaria has decided to temporarily halt the import of meat and animals from Brandenburg, Germany, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the region
The flu season is intensifying, and by the end of this week, five regions in Bulgaria—Haskovo, Silistra, Pazardzhik, Vidin, and Yambol—are expected to be on the verge of a pre-epidemic situation
Flu cases are on the rise in Bulgaria, with certain regions expected to soon reach epidemic levels
Hospitals in major Bulgarian cities like Sofia, Pleven, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad have been found to be draining funds from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)
Bulgaria is entering the initial stages of a flu epidemic, with the peak expected in early February, according to Chief State Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability