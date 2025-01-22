Flu Epidemic Declared in Three New Bulgarian Regions

Three new regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic following the increased spread of the virus. After Haskovo and Vidin, temporary measures will now be introduced in Yambol from January 21 to 27, Plovdiv from January 22 to 28, and Blagoevgrad from January 22 to 30.

The Regional Health Inspectorates (RHIs) of these areas have implemented several preventive actions, including the suspension of scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, along with mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations. Visits to medical institutions for hospital care and social services are also temporarily halted. To prevent further spread within schools and organized children's groups, a stricter filter will be introduced, aiming to keep children with flu symptoms from attending. Additionally, enhanced disinfection measures will be enforced in these regions.

In Yambol, the in-person learning process will be suspended starting January 22. Meanwhile, in Blagoevgrad, healthcare workers will be required to wear medical masks in healthcare facilities. The measures applied across these five regions will largely remain consistent, with adjustments made based on the situation in each area.

In response to the rising cases, the Ministry of Health has issued general recommendations aimed at reducing the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases. These viruses are primarily transmitted from person to person or through contact with contaminated surfaces.

Certain groups are more vulnerable to severe illness, including pregnant women, young children under five, people with chronic conditions, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of following protective measures to safeguard both personal and public health, particularly for those most at risk.

Source: Ministry of Health