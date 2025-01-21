Putin Extends Congratulations to Trump, Eyes Restoration of U.S.-Russia Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his second term inauguration. In a televised session with Russia’s Security Council, Putin emphasized the importance of Trump’s stance on preventing global conflict, particularly World War III, and expressed Russia’s appreciation for these sentiments.

Putin also noted the possibility of improving U.S.-Russia relations, citing Trump and his team’s intentions to re-establish direct communication, a move that had been severed by the outgoing Biden administration. He reiterated that Russia has always been open to dialogue, highlighting that Moscow remains ready to engage with any U.S. administration, provided that such engagements are grounded in equality and mutual respect.

This gesture marks a significant shift from November, when the Kremlin refrained from congratulating Trump after his surprise victory, instead describing the U.S. as “unfriendly” toward Russia. Relations between the two nations have been strained to historic lows since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, followed by extensive Western sanctions.

While Trump has long maintained a positive view of Putin, claiming a “very good relationship” with the Russian leader, he also promised during his campaign to swiftly end the war in Ukraine. In contrast, Putin, in his remarks, rejected any suggestion of a temporary ceasefire, calling instead for a long-term resolution based on mutual interests.

