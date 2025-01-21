Putin Extends Congratulations to Trump, Eyes Restoration of U.S.-Russia Relations

World » RUSSIA | January 20, 2025, Monday // 17:15
Bulgaria: Putin Extends Congratulations to Trump, Eyes Restoration of U.S.-Russia Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his second term inauguration. In a televised session with Russia’s Security Council, Putin emphasized the importance of Trump’s stance on preventing global conflict, particularly World War III, and expressed Russia’s appreciation for these sentiments.

Putin also noted the possibility of improving U.S.-Russia relations, citing Trump and his team’s intentions to re-establish direct communication, a move that had been severed by the outgoing Biden administration. He reiterated that Russia has always been open to dialogue, highlighting that Moscow remains ready to engage with any U.S. administration, provided that such engagements are grounded in equality and mutual respect.

This gesture marks a significant shift from November, when the Kremlin refrained from congratulating Trump after his surprise victory, instead describing the U.S. as “unfriendly” toward Russia. Relations between the two nations have been strained to historic lows since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, followed by extensive Western sanctions.

While Trump has long maintained a positive view of Putin, claiming a “very good relationship” with the Russian leader, he also promised during his campaign to swiftly end the war in Ukraine. In contrast, Putin, in his remarks, rejected any suggestion of a temporary ceasefire, calling instead for a long-term resolution based on mutual interests.

Source: The Moscow Times

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Trump, Russia, US

Related Articles:

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:05

Bulgarian Arrested for Double Murder in Maryland

A 25-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Montgomery County, Maryland

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 14:02

Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Defends Participation in Trump's Inauguration Amid Criticism

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:05

Trump Halts U.S. Foreign Aid for 90 Days to Review Alignment with Policy Goals

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

EU Faces Huge Tariffs Unless They Buy More US Energy, Warns Trump

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump once again urged the European Union to increase its purchase of American oil and gas, warning that failing to do so could result in tariffs

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:33

Trump Moves to Exit WHO, Citing Pandemic Response Failures and Political Influence

On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO)

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russian Lawyers of Navalny Sentenced for Extremism

Lawyers representing the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in what authorities have labeled an "extremist organization"

World » Russia | January 17, 2025, Friday // 12:05

Poland Accuses Russia of Plotting Global Airline Terror Attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of plotting a global terrorist campaign targeting airlines, stating that the country had planned attacks on aircraft

World » Russia | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 18:10

Russia Claims Ukraine Targeted TurkStream Pipeline with Drones

On Monday, Russia reported that nine Ukrainian drones were downed as they attempted to attack the compressor station of the TurkStream

World » Russia | January 13, 2025, Monday // 12:06

Grozev: Putin Could Accept NATO Expansion in Exchange for U.S. Base Withdrawals

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might agree to Ukraine joining NATO under certain conditions

World » Russia | January 6, 2025, Monday // 15:25

Azerbaijan Demands Accountability After Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Civilian Plane

Azerbaijan has demanded an apology from Russia following the downing of an Azerbaijani civilian passenger plane, as confirmed by new information

World » Russia | December 27, 2024, Friday // 12:26

Putin’s Vision for Ukraine: Regime Change, Territorial Concessions, and Missile Supremacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed unwavering resolve for a Russian victory in Ukraine, insisting on peace terms dictated by Moscow while issuing a stark warning to the West about the capabilities of the Oreshnik missiles

World » Russia | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 15:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria