Bulgaria's Weather on January 21: Cloudy, with Rain in the Southwest and Snow in the Mountain

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 20, 2025, Monday // 17:00
The weather forecast for January 21 in Bulgaria includes significant cloud cover, which is expected to ease by the evening. Rainfall is anticipated in some areas of Southwestern Bulgaria during the evening hours. The wind will be light from the south-southeast, with temperatures ranging from -5 to 0°C, and -3°C in Sofia. Maximum temperatures will reach 4-9°C, with Sofia experiencing a high of 2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be cloudy, with reduced visibility in the morning. The wind will be light, blowing from the east-southeast. High temperatures will range from 8-10°C, and the sea water temperature will be 8-9°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy, although breaks in the clouds are expected around noon. Light snowfall is forecast in Southwestern Bulgaria during the evening. The wind will be moderate, coming from the south-southwest. At 1,200 meters above sea level, temperatures will reach around 4°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be -1°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

