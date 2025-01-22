Bulgaria's Weather on January 21: Cloudy, with Rain in the Southwest and Snow in the Mountain

Rod Stewart to Rock Sofia in December 2025 as Part of European Tour
Rod Stewart, the iconic British singer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, on December 11, 2025
The weather forecast for January 21 in Bulgaria includes significant cloud cover, which is expected to ease by the evening. Rainfall is anticipated in some areas of Southwestern Bulgaria during the evening hours. The wind will be light from the south-southeast, with temperatures ranging from -5 to 0°C, and -3°C in Sofia. Maximum temperatures will reach 4-9°C, with Sofia experiencing a high of 2°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be cloudy, with reduced visibility in the morning. The wind will be light, blowing from the east-southeast. High temperatures will range from 8-10°C, and the sea water temperature will be 8-9°C.
In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy, although breaks in the clouds are expected around noon. Light snowfall is forecast in Southwestern Bulgaria during the evening. The wind will be moderate, coming from the south-southwest. At 1,200 meters above sea level, temperatures will reach around 4°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be -1°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Between January 17 and 19, the Sofia Inspectorate conducted 158 inspections targeting potential sources of air pollution due to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) forecast for elevated PM10 levels
Public transport in Sofia will operate with green tickets priced at 1 lev today, as part of measures to address air pollution
Monday is expected to bring predominantly sunny weather across the country, accompanied by minimal wind
Sofia is implementing a green ticket for public transport today as a measure to address poor air quality
Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold
The weather in Bulgaria for the weekend of January 18-19 will feature mostly sunny conditions
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability