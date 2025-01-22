Azerbaijan Restores Natural Gas Supplies to Bulgaria After Brief Suspension

Rod Stewart to Rock Sofia in December 2025 as Part of European Tour
Rod Stewart, the iconic British singer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, on December 11, 2025
Azerbaijan has resumed natural gas supplies to Bulgaria under its long-term contract with Bulgargaz, the Bulgarian company announced. The interruption began on January 7 due to technical issues, as Bulgargaz was notified the day prior about the temporary suspension of deliveries.
During the disruption, Bulgargaz ensured uninterrupted service to its customers by utilizing alternative sources. These included gas stored in the Chiren underground facility, liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserves in Turkey from previous imports, and LNG sourced through the Alexandroupolis terminal in Greece.
On January 11, the cause of the suspension was clarified as a technical problem with an underwater pipeline transporting gas from the Caspian Sea to the Sangachal terminal near Baku. This was confirmed by BP, which operates Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field as part of a consortium, in a statement to local media outlet Trend.az.
Bulgargaz emphasized that the temporary suspension will not impact the proposed natural gas price for February 2025. The company has submitted a price proposal to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, reflecting a 2.6% increase compared to January.
Source: Bulgargaz
