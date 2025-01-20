Night Train on Sofia-Karlovo-Varna Route to Resume in April

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ - Passenger Transport) has announced the restoration of night train services on the Sofia-Karlovo-Varna route starting in April. This decision follows a declaration sent to the Karlovo Municipal Council, initiated by its chairman, Donyo Todorov. The trains, numbered 3636 and 3637, will once again operate on the third main railway line, connecting Sofia, Karlovo, Sliven, and Varna. This move ensures accessible and reliable transportation for residents of Karlovo, Kazanlak, Sliven, and the surrounding regions, according to Todorov.

The decision to suspend the night trains, effective December 15, 2024, was initially explained by the Minister of Transport as a response to the low passenger turnout during the winter months. Data showed an average of only 30 passengers per train, which led to the temporary suspension. However, the restoration addresses the need for socially sustainable and accessible transport, benefiting thousands of residents along the route.

The decision also came after Tsveta Karayancheva, a member of parliament from GERB, raised a question about the suspension's impact. The declaration and subsequent efforts to reinstate the service underline the importance of maintaining vital connections for regional communities, particularly in areas that rely heavily on public transportation.

Source: Karlovo Municipality press release