Green Tickets, Inspections, and Low-Emission Zones: Sofia’s Fight Against PM10 Pollution

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 20, 2025, Monday // 14:20
Between January 17 and 19, the Sofia Inspectorate conducted 158 inspections targeting potential sources of air pollution due to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) forecast for elevated PM10 levels. As a result, nine violations were documented. In response to the predicted air quality concerns, Sofia Municipality implemented measures such as offering “green tickets” for public transport and providing free access to buffer parking lots on January 19 and 20.

Since the beginning of 2024, 545 inspections have been carried out, leading to 50 administrative violation acts. These inspections included 252 visits to car service stations, workshops, and other potential polluters, 143 checks on private properties resulting in 10 criminal proceedings, and 150 inspections at construction sites, with 39 violations identified. Cleaning crews have also been actively clearing debris from streets after winter treatments, complemented by manual sweeping efforts.

The "green ticket" system remains in effect on January 20 to encourage public transport use and reduce vehicle emissions. Sofia Municipality reports smooth operations across public transport services and no irregularities in ticket use or system operations. Additionally, measures to combat air pollution include monitoring compliance with low-emission zone restrictions. These zones prohibit the entry of vehicles from ecogroups 1 and 2 into Sofia’s central area, as well as the use of wood and coal stoves in nine districts connected to heat transfer or gas distribution networks. Since these measures began on December 1, violations have decreased significantly, with the number of non-compliant vehicles entering the center halving to around 2,000 per day. This reflects a tenfold reduction in the entry of the most polluting vehicles.

Sofia Municipality has also recommended that schools and kindergartens limit outdoor activities for children until January 20 due to air quality concerns. Additional street washing is being utilized when weather conditions permit, ensuring safety by avoiding icy surfaces.

Residents can access detailed air quality updates and forecasts for PM10 levels on the municipality's information system and NIMH's forecast platform. These resources aim to keep the public informed about air pollution levels and ongoing mitigation measures.

Source: Sofia Municipality press release

