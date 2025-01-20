The Words of 2024: What Mattered Most to Bulgarians

Rod Stewart to Rock Sofia in December 2025 as Part of European Tour
In Bulgaria, the words and expressions that defined 2024, as determined by public vote and media analysis in the initiative “Words of the Year with ‘Kak se pishe?’” ("How do you write that?") were “Schengen,” “Dubai chocolate,” and “sanitary cordon.” “Schengen” topped the poll with 37%, followed by “Dubai chocolate” at 26%, and “sanitary cordon” at 24%. These choices reflect the significant social, political, and cultural issues of the year. The remaining top ten words included “Gundy,” narrowly missing the top three, along with “elections,” “disinformation,” “no water,” “Trump,” “New Beginning,” and “Olympics.”
The initiative analyzed language use among the public and in media through a three-stage process. In the first stage, conducted on social media platforms from January 6 to 10, participants suggested 227 different words and phrases. From these, a jury selected 10 finalists. In the final stage, held between January 13 and 18, the public voted for the most significant words, while media analysis was conducted using the Sensika global media monitoring system, which reviewed over 9.6 million publications from 10,123 online sources in Bulgarian from January 1 to December 31, 2024.
The word “Schengen” symbolized Bulgarians’ continued European orientation and desire for integration, marking an alignment with EU values. In contrast, “sanitary cordon” highlighted internal societal divisions and polarization, specifically regarding the figure of Delyan Peevski, reflecting political and social challenges. “Dubai chocolate” revealed a dual interpretation: escapism from domestic realities and the growing influence of social media. These observations were highlighted by experts like Dr. Pavlina Varbanova, creator of “Kak se pishe?”, and jury members such as journalist Vesselina Sedlarska and media expert Assoc. Prof. Georgi Lozanov.
Media analysis identified recurring themes and trends. The most frequently mentioned words included “Bulgaria,” “Europe,” “USA,” and “Russia,” alongside topics such as “child,” “war,” “Ukraine,” “elections,” and “healthcare.” Notably, “child” and “war” have consistently ranked high, reflecting public and media concern for these issues. New entries to the top 20 included “social” and “doctor,” signaling increased focus on social welfare and healthcare.
A ranking of the most mentioned personalities in Bulgarian media was also compiled, with Donald Trump taking the top spot, followed by Boyko Borissov, Vladimir Putin, and Delyan Peevski. Other notable figures included Rumen Radev, Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev. The ranking underscored the prominence of political leaders, with Grigor Dimitrov as the sole non-political figure.
The analysis demonstrated the evolving concerns and interests of Bulgarian society. Compared to previous years, when words like “artificial intelligence” (2023) and “war” (2022) were dominant, this year’s choices showcased a mix of global aspirations, societal tensions, and cultural reflections. According to the jury, the words also carried irony, paralleling the complexities of contemporary life in Bulgaria.
Source: kaksepishe.com
