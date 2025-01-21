Tragedy in Serbia: Nursing Home Fire Claims Eight Lives

Tragedy in Serbia: Nursing Home Fire Claims Eight Lives

Early this morning, a fire broke out in a nursing home in Barajevo, Serbia, resulting in a devastating loss of life. Eight residents have been confirmed dead, with seven others injured and transported to the VMA and Emergency Center for treatment. The fire, which began around 3:30 a.m., quickly escalated, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Despite their efforts, the blaze caused significant casualties. The nursing home, which has a capacity of 40 residents, was evacuated, saving 13 people from harm.

Luka Čaušić, head of the Department for Emergency Situations, stated that firefighters arrived swiftly and worked diligently to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage. He added that while the situation was tragic, the prompt intervention of emergency teams prevented an even greater catastrophe. Authorities are currently inspecting the scene to ensure no residual fire sources remain, with the cause of the blaze expected to be determined soon.

Minister of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs, Nemanja Starović, expressed his condolences to the victims' families and commended the rapid response of emergency personnel.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused deliberately by a resident with mental health issues, who allegedly set fire to a mattress in one of the rooms. This information is under investigation by the Criminal Police Department, which is working to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Firefighters and numerous fire engines participated in extinguishing the fire, which has left the community reeling from its impact.

