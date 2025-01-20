Sofia Prosecutor's Office Files Charges Against Actor Hristo Shopov for Gun Threat

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has formally charged actor Hristo Shopov in connection with an alleged murder threat made against a woman in Bulgaria. According to the state prosecution, Shopov has been indicted for committing a continued crime with two acts, involving a pistol.

The incident occurred on February 23, 2024, at around 00:20 in the Malinova Dolina residential complex in Sofia. Shopov reportedly threatened the woman while holding a firearm, stating in English, "I will shoot you in the face with my gun!" Approximately 10 minutes later, Shopov allegedly grabbed the woman by the beard and forced her towards a fence, continuing his threat by saying, "I will kill you!" The woman, as stated, was left in a state of legitimate fear for her life.

The victim, a Luxembourg national, reported that Shopov pointed a pistol at her face and threatened to kill her, while his wife, Mariane, also physically assaulted her. The altercation began over a parking disagreement in the "Malinova Dolina" district, where the victim parked her car in front of the Shopovs' garage. The incident escalated when the victim's windshield wiper was broken, leading to a confrontation. Video footage captured the threatening behavior, and three legally owned pistols were seized from Shopov. The actor is most known for his role as Pontius Pilate in "The Passion of the Christ."

Source: BNT