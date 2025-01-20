Bulgaria: Controversial Figure Ivaylo Ivanov Leaves Post in Interior Minister's Office

Politics | January 20, 2025, Monday // 12:29
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Controversial Figure Ivaylo Ivanov Leaves Post in Interior Minister's Office Ivaylo Ivanov

Ivaylo Ivanov has stepped down from his position as Chief of the Political Cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov. The resignation came shortly after his appointment to the role on January 17th, with Ivanov stating that he did not want to be the source of societal tension.

Ivanov’s departure follows his controversial history within Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry. He had previously served as the director of the ministry and as Secretary General during the 2020 anti-government protests. These protests were marked by significant police violence, which led to his removal from office the following year.

His recent appointment sparked dissatisfaction among certain political factions, notably the WCC-DB. The group voiced concerns about the composition of the new government team, with former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, now an MP, suggesting that the formation of the teams would be under close scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Raya Nazarian of GERB defended Ivanov, addressing accusations that were made regarding his role as Secretary General during his earlier tenure.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Tags: Ivanov, minister, Bulgaria

