Bulgaria: Controversial Figure Ivaylo Ivanov Leaves Post in Interior Minister's Office

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly
Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas
Ivaylo Ivanov has stepped down from his position as Chief of the Political Cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov. The resignation came shortly after his appointment to the role on January 17th, with Ivanov stating that he did not want to be the source of societal tension.
Ivanov’s departure follows his controversial history within Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry. He had previously served as the director of the ministry and as Secretary General during the 2020 anti-government protests. These protests were marked by significant police violence, which led to his removal from office the following year.
His recent appointment sparked dissatisfaction among certain political factions, notably the WCC-DB. The group voiced concerns about the composition of the new government team, with former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, now an MP, suggesting that the formation of the teams would be under close scrutiny.
Meanwhile, Raya Nazarian of GERB defended Ivanov, addressing accusations that were made regarding his role as Secretary General during his earlier tenure.
Sources:
Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties
Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president
Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to power on Bulgaria
President Rumen Radev has emphasized that 2025 could be a pivotal year not just for Bulgaria, but for Europe and the world, as geopolitical processes continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace
Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov has announced that improving the safety of railway transport will be his top priority
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability