Petlyovden Celebrations: Rooster Sacrifice and Health Rituals in Bulgaria

Today, January 20, 2025, marks one of the most significant winter holidays in the Bulgarian folk calendar—Petlyovden, or Rooster's Day. The holiday is steeped in rich rituals and profound spiritual meaning, intertwining Christian tradition with ancient folk beliefs aimed at ensuring health and well-being.

The day is dedicated to the memory of two prominent figures in Christianity: Reverend Euthymius the Great, who lived in the 5th century, and St. Euthymius of Tarnovo, the Bulgarian Patriarch, who lived from 1327 to 1402.

St. Euthymius of Tarnovo was born in the capital of the Second Bulgarian Kingdom, Turnovo, into a noble family. Receiving a top-tier education, he chose a monastic life and became a monk at the Kilifarev Monastery around 1350, under the guidance of Reverend Theodosius of Tarnovo. After spending seven years in Constantinople and Mount Athos, he returned to Bulgaria and founded a monastery near the Holy Trinity Church in Turnovo, where he established the Tarnovo Literary School. This became a center of spiritual enlightenment and cultural growth in the region. His words, "The existence and prosperity of my people and the faith of my ancestors is my personal fate," continue to inspire Bulgarians to this day.

Today, those named Evtim, Evtimia, Eftim, Euthymius, and Eftima celebrate their name day, drawing spiritual protection and strength from St. Euthymius.

In Bulgarian folk tradition, the holiday is also known by several names, such as Ihtim, Ihtima, Petarovden, or Petlarovden, each linked to the central ritual of rooster sacrifice. In households with male children, a rooster is offered as a sacrificial gift. The ritual is conducted by boys aged 15 to 16, known as the "petelar," under the condition that they are "sexually pure," a belief thought to ensure the ritual's effectiveness. The rooster’s blood is used to draw cross signs on the foreheads of boys, marking them for health throughout the year. Crosses are also marked on doors and gates, with the rooster’s head placed at the east side of the gate for protection against evil forces.

The Strandzha region, in particular, holds St. Euthymius in high regard, with locals believing he protects against childhood diseases like paralysis and epilepsy. In this area, it’s customary for women to carry black cocks for the health of their children.

The holiday feast includes a variety of traditional dishes, such as fresh rite, cows, pans, pie, and a kurban made from the sacrificial rooster, which is cooked whole. Part of the ritual food is shared with family and neighbors for the well-being of children. In homes with daughters, a bright rooster is sacrificed, symbolizing health and prosperity for girls.