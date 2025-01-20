Putin Ready for US Talks, But Demands Ukraine’s Surrender
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in talks with the United States over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has reiterated the country's readiness to assist the breakaway Transnistrian region, particularly in addressing its ongoing energy crisis. Speaking in a recent interview with Newsmaker, Sandu emphasized that Moldova is prepared to offer immediate support, including providing generators, medical aid, and necessary supplies to the region. However, she also made it clear that substantial financial assistance would only be considered once Russian troops are withdrawn from Transnistria and the current peacekeeping mission is replaced by a civilian mission, under the supervision of either the United Nations or the European Union.
In her remarks, Sandu outlined the conditions under which Moldova could step in with more significant aid. She stressed that any financial support would be contingent upon the withdrawal of Russian forces and the establishment of a civilian peacekeeping presence, backed by Moldova's development partners. Sandu highlighted that the country is still in a difficult financial situation, which would require international assistance to meet any future obligations to Transnistria.
The Moldovan president’s statements followed a visit by Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the unrecognized Transnistrian region, to Moscow. Krasnoselsky, after meeting with Russian officials, confirmed that gas supplies to Transnistria would soon resume as part of "humanitarian aid" from Russia. Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean also discussed Krasnoselsky's visit and its implications for the region’s energy needs.
Further emphasizing Moldova's willingness to help, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian remarked that Chișinău is ready to provide all possible assistance, but urged Transnistrian authorities not to block this aid. Serebrian noted that Moldova has already offered generators and medical supplies but expressed frustration over Transnistria’s refusal to allow essential humanitarian support to enter. He also called for the removal of obstacles hindering the movement of citizens and goods between the two banks of the Dniester River, which divides the region.
In a related development, Transnistria’s so-called "government" has confirmed plans to purchase natural gas through Moldovagaz. Krasnoselsky announced that Tiraspoltransgaz would procure gas from the Moldovan company to meet the heating needs of local homes, noting that the payment for the supplies was secured. The announcement underscores the ongoing cooperation between Transnistria and Moldova, despite the region’s unrecognized status.
