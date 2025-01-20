Moldova Offers Aid to Transnistria, Conditions on Russian Troop Withdrawal

World » EU | January 20, 2025, Monday // 11:38
Bulgaria: Moldova Offers Aid to Transnistria, Conditions on Russian Troop Withdrawal @Wikimedia Commons

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has reiterated the country's readiness to assist the breakaway Transnistrian region, particularly in addressing its ongoing energy crisis. Speaking in a recent interview with Newsmaker, Sandu emphasized that Moldova is prepared to offer immediate support, including providing generators, medical aid, and necessary supplies to the region. However, she also made it clear that substantial financial assistance would only be considered once Russian troops are withdrawn from Transnistria and the current peacekeeping mission is replaced by a civilian mission, under the supervision of either the United Nations or the European Union.

In her remarks, Sandu outlined the conditions under which Moldova could step in with more significant aid. She stressed that any financial support would be contingent upon the withdrawal of Russian forces and the establishment of a civilian peacekeeping presence, backed by Moldova's development partners. Sandu highlighted that the country is still in a difficult financial situation, which would require international assistance to meet any future obligations to Transnistria.

The Moldovan president’s statements followed a visit by Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the unrecognized Transnistrian region, to Moscow. Krasnoselsky, after meeting with Russian officials, confirmed that gas supplies to Transnistria would soon resume as part of "humanitarian aid" from Russia. Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean also discussed Krasnoselsky's visit and its implications for the region’s energy needs.

Further emphasizing Moldova's willingness to help, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian remarked that Chișinău is ready to provide all possible assistance, but urged Transnistrian authorities not to block this aid. Serebrian noted that Moldova has already offered generators and medical supplies but expressed frustration over Transnistria’s refusal to allow essential humanitarian support to enter. He also called for the removal of obstacles hindering the movement of citizens and goods between the two banks of the Dniester River, which divides the region.

In a related development, Transnistria’s so-called "government" has confirmed plans to purchase natural gas through Moldovagaz. Krasnoselsky announced that Tiraspoltransgaz would procure gas from the Moldovan company to meet the heating needs of local homes, noting that the payment for the supplies was secured. The announcement underscores the ongoing cooperation between Transnistria and Moldova, despite the region’s unrecognized status.

Sources:

  • Newsmaker
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • Moldova 1
  • Odessa Journal
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: moldova, gas, Russia, Transnistria

Related Articles:

Putin Ready for US Talks, But Demands Ukraine’s Surrender

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in talks with the United States over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30

Putin Extends Congratulations to Trump, Eyes Restoration of U.S.-Russia Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his second term inauguration

World » Russia | January 20, 2025, Monday // 17:15

Azerbaijan Restores Natural Gas Supplies to Bulgaria After Brief Suspension

Azerbaijan has resumed natural gas supplies to Bulgaria under its long-term contract with Bulgargaz, the Bulgarian company announced

Business » Energy | January 20, 2025, Monday // 16:00

Trump Sets Sights on Ending Ukraine War with Putin Talks as Priority after Inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, promising to halt the conflict and bring about a resolution quickly after his inauguration

World » Ukraine | January 20, 2025, Monday // 11:20

Ukraine and Russia’s 2025 Prisoner Exchange: Ethnic Bulgarian Among First Released

On January 15, Ukraine and Russia completed their first prisoner exchange of 2025

World » Ukraine | January 20, 2025, Monday // 10:30

Kyiv Hit by Deadly Russian Missile Strike as Fighting Intensifies in Donetsk and Kharkiv

On the morning of January 18, a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv resulted in four fatalities and left three people injured

World » Ukraine | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 11:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

EU Faces Huge Tariffs Unless They Buy More US Energy, Warns Trump

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump once again urged the European Union to increase its purchase of American oil and gas, warning that failing to do so could result in tariffs

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:33

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt

Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34

Bulgaria Receives Over 32 Billion Leva in EU Funds, with Focus on Sofia's Metro

Bulgaria has received almost 32 billion leva in European Union funds, with the majority allocated to projects in Sofia

World » EU | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 12:30

School Knife Attack in Slovakia Claims Two Lives

A knife attack at a grammar school in Spišská Stará Ves, a small town in northern Slovaki

World » EU | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:10

EU Struggles for Visa Reciprocity with US: Bulgaria Still Left Out

The European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to achieving visa-free travel to the United States for all European Union citizens

World » EU | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria