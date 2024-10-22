Roman Military Remains Discovered in Bulgarian Town: Excavations Uncover 1st Century Defenses

Archaeological excavations in the Kaleto district of the Bulgarian town of Lom, which concluded recently, uncovered significant Roman military remains dating back to the 1st century AD, BNR reports. The discovery includes walls and ditches of Roman defensive structures, located at a depth of approximately 7.5 meters. The excavation was led by Ch. Prof. Dr. Vladislav Zhivkov from the National Archaeological Institute with a Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, who shared the findings on the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to Zhivkov, the earliest Roman presence in the region is linked to a fortress wall with three surrounding moats, part of a military camp established by a Roman legion in the first half of the 1st century. Over time, a new camp was built in the latter half of the 1st century, likely serving as a barracks or stable. A small room, possibly the home of an officer, was also uncovered. Among the finds in the barracks were imported ceramic vessels, primarily from southern Gaul, as well as bronze artifacts and coins. Zhivkov explained that the military camp was destroyed in an attack around the year 1980, when the area of modern-day Lom was situated on the Roman Empire's border with Dacia.

Following the Roman conquest of Dacia in the 2nd century, Lom ceased to be a frontier settlement and evolved into an internal settlement and a port along the Danube. The fortress walls underwent multiple phases of destruction and rebuilding, particularly during the First and Second Bulgarian Kingdoms. These walls later enclosed the Turkish neighborhood during Ottoman rule. Zhivkov emphasized that such Roman-era defensive structures, especially from the first half of the 1st century, are rare finds in the lower Danube region.

In addition to the Roman remains, an even older discovery was made during the recent excavations: a clay floor dating back to the 11th century BC, featuring broken pottery pieces from the Late Bronze Age. This layer is associated with the Bale-Orio-Orio-Ori culture, which inhabited the area during that time. A similar find from this culture was uncovered in the 1960s during excavation work for the expansion of the Lom hospital, providing further evidence of an ancient settlement and necropolis in the area.

Archaeological work in Lom's Kaleto district has been ongoing since 1986, with regular excavations conducted each summer and autumn since 2018. Initially led by local archaeologist Valery Stoichkov, the excavations were taken over by Dr. Zhivkov following Stoichkov's passing. This year's excavations have yielded approximately 400 artifacts, including horse equipment, ornaments, crosses, and clay vessels. These finds will be preserved in the Lom History Museum's collection. Zhivkov noted that in 2025, another funding application will be submitted to continue the comprehensive survey of the area.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)