Is Bulgaria Ready for the Euro? Economists Discuss the Path Ahead

Business » FINANCE | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Is Bulgaria Ready for the Euro? Economists Discuss the Path Ahead

The question of whether Bulgaria can fulfill the criteria for joining the Eurozone was discussed by several economic experts on NOVA News this morning. The macroeconomist Prof. Garabed Minasyan, economist Vladimir Sirkarov, and Dimitar Sabev from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences shared their views on the matter.

Minasyan emphasized that in addition to the Maastricht criteria, the European Central Bank (ECB) evaluates other factors when assessing a country's readiness for the euro area. He noted that Bulgaria does not meet three of the 13 key indicators monitored by the ECB. Specifically, these include the rapid increase in labor costs, rising housing prices beyond permissible levels, and excessive loans taken by the population, all of which need to be addressed for successful integration into the euro area.

Economist Sirkarov stressed the importance of aligning Bulgaria's economy with the dynamics of Western Europe and the eurozone countries. He pointed out that Bulgaria is close to meeting the inflation criterion, but expressed concerns about fulfilling the budget deficit requirement. Sirkarov noted the current political uncertainty, suggesting that the budget deficit issue is not being properly addressed, which could hinder progress towards joining the euro area.

Sabev raised concerns that Bulgaria might be rushing the process of entering the eurozone. He argued that the country should carefully consider whether it is truly in its best interest to join the euro area at the earliest opportunity or whether it would be better to wait until all conditions are met. Sabev proposed that Bulgaria should target 2028 for eurozone membership, giving the country more time to prepare.

Minasyan, on the other hand, argued that the timing of Bulgaria’s entry into the euro area was less important than ensuring the country is fully prepared for the transition. Sirkarov suggested that the most optimistic scenario for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry would be early 2026, but he placed the odds at 50/50 due to the challenges that remain.

The experts agreed that Bulgaria’s path to the euro area should not be rushed, and proper preparation is crucial for ensuring that the transition benefits the country's long-term economic stability.

Source: NOVA News

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Nears Euro Adoption, Says European Parliament President

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, highlighted Bulgaria's progress toward adopting the euro as its primary currency, describing it as "one step away"

Business » Finance | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Rod Stewart to Rock Sofia in December 2025 as Part of European Tour

Rod Stewart, the iconic British singer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, on December 11, 2025

Society | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Over 800,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Live Below the Poverty Line

As of January, there are 2,065,573 pensioners in Bulgaria, with the average basic pension amounting to 835.91 leva, excluding additional supplements

Society | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bomb Threats Reported Across Schools in Bulgaria

Several schools across Bulgaria have received dozens of bomb threats via email

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Rumen Radev Reflects on Eighth Year as Bulgaria's President, Highlights Key International Meetings

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev reflected on his eighth year in office, marking the third year of his second term, in a social media post accompanied by photos from his 2024 activities

Politics | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Bankers: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Will Strengthen Investor Confidence and Regional Stability

At the Sofia Economic Forum V, experts expressed strong support for Bulgaria's potential membership in the eurozone, predicting significant positive impacts on investor confidence

Business » Finance | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bankers: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Will Strengthen Investor Confidence and Regional Stability

At the Sofia Economic Forum V, experts expressed strong support for Bulgaria's potential membership in the eurozone, predicting significant positive impacts on investor confidence

Business » Finance | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Nearly 120,000 Young Bulgarians Struggling with Debt

Nearly 120,000 young Bulgarians are currently in debt

Business » Finance | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:15

Bulgaria Just Met Key Eurozone Criteria—Prepare for Euro in 2026!

Bulgaria is now on the path to joining the Eurozone, with January 1, 2026, being the target date for its entry

Business » Finance | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 10:17

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Retail Chain Leads the Way with Dual Pricing

Preparations for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone are well underway, despite the exact timeline remaining uncertain

Business » Finance | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:47

Bulgaria on the Brink of Joining the Eurozone – Is the Euro Coming Sooner Than Expected?

Bulgaria is on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion

Business » Finance | January 17, 2025, Friday // 14:28

EBRD Doubles Investments in Bulgaria, Boosting Key Sectors in 2024

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has significantly increased its investments in Bulgaria for 2024

Business » Finance | January 17, 2025, Friday // 09:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria