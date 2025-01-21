US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, promising to halt the conflict and bring about a resolution quickly after his inauguration. At a rally in Washington ahead of his swearing-in, Trump stated, "I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War III from happening." To further this goal, he has instructed his team to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after he takes office. The primary objective of the conversation, according to sources, will be to schedule a face-to-face meeting with Putin in the coming months to discuss the end of the war. Trump has previously expressed his intention to conclude the war within a day of assuming the presidency, but now seems focused on initiating a settlement process that would unfold over the first few months of his term.

Trump’s approach marks a clear departure from President Joe Biden’s strategy, which has avoided direct talks with Putin for nearly three years. Trump’s national security team has been preparing for a potential call with Putin, although no specific date has been set. The Kremlin has stated it will wait until Trump is officially in office to begin official preparations for talks. Both Switzerland and Serbia have expressed interest in hosting the meeting, but it remains unclear whether any firm decisions will be made in the near future.

As of now, Trump’s specific plans regarding military aid to Ukraine, including continued support for Kyiv or potential security guarantees, remain unclear. His opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership further complicates the situation. While Trump has not made any definitive statements on who will bear the cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction, his previous remarks suggest that the United States will not be expected to foot the bill.

In the meantime, the United Kingdom and Ukraine have deepened their security ties with the signing of a 100-year partnership declaration, which could pave the way for UK military bases on Ukrainian soil. While still in the early stages, the agreement outlines potential collaboration on defense infrastructure, including military bases, logistics depots, and reserve military equipment storage. However, questions remain regarding how this initiative aligns with Ukraine's constitution, which prohibits foreign military bases. Despite this, the declaration is seen as a significant step in strengthening the strategic relationship between the two nations.

On the battlefield, Russian forces continue to press their advantage, with 189 combat clashes recorded over the past day. The majority of these engagements have taken place on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders have repelled 89 Russian assaults. Despite Russia's numerical and technological superiority, Ukrainian forces are holding strong on multiple fronts, including Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Lyman, where they have successfully repelled numerous attacks. However, the situation remains dire, with continued Russian missile strikes and drone attacks targeting Ukrainian positions.

In a related development, Ukraine’s air defenses successfully downed 93 out of 141 Russian drones during an overnight attack on 19-20 January. The assault, which also included a ballistic missile strike, targeted several Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian forces employed a combination of anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare, and mobile fire units to counter the threat, although some drones disappeared from radar and may have returned to Russian-controlled territory.

Meanwhile, Russia has been bolstering its military personnel by recruiting women into its so-called volunteer military units. This move, part of an ongoing effort to increase manpower, has been highlighted by Russian officials as a key element in their strategy. The recruitment of women is now being emphasized in Russian propaganda, further signaling the country’s push to bolster its military strength in the face of mounting losses in the conflict with Ukraine.

In terms of territorial shifts, Ukrainian forces have managed to regain positions in both Makhnovka in Kursk Oblast and Zelenivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the DeepState analytical project. These advances have been crucial in reversing some of the territory lost to Russian forces, although analysts continue to monitor other areas, such as Terny and Dvorichna, where Russian forces have made gains.

Amid these developments, the United States' approach to the war in Ukraine has come under scrutiny. Time magazine recently reported that President Biden’s primary objectives have not included a definitive Ukrainian victory over Russia. While the US has provided significant military aid to Ukraine, Biden’s focus has been on ensuring Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state, avoiding direct conflict with Russia, and maintaining unity among Western allies. Despite the immense financial and military support provided, some Ukrainian officials have expressed frustration with what they perceive as a cautious US response, particularly regarding NATO membership and the extent of military aid.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky, for example, has openly criticized the US for not doing enough to support Ukraine, especially after the US election results saw Trump’s victory. Zelensky has made clear his desire for more immediate and robust action, including stronger sanctions against Russia and a clearer path toward NATO membership. However, Biden’s administration has maintained its position, providing substantial aid without committing to full military escalation or offering a definitive timeline for Ukraine’s victory.

