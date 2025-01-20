Bulgaria’s New Transport Minister Prioritizes Railway Safety Amid Growing Incidents

Politics | January 20, 2025, Monday // 11:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s New Transport Minister Prioritizes Railway Safety Amid Growing Incidents Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov

Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov has announced that improving the safety of railway transport will be his top priority. Speaking at the Sofia Economic Forum, Karadjov emphasized the need to address the growing number of railway incidents. He noted that there would be a comprehensive review of the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) and the two Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) companies, one handling passenger transport and the other focused on freight. The Minister stated that the increasing frequency of railway accidents signals serious flaws in the security system that need to be addressed.

A meeting with the railway companies’ leadership and the investigating body for rail accidents was convened to find urgent solutions to these issues. Karadjov confirmed that the focus of his administration will be on improving traffic safety, particularly in light of recent tragic events. He expressed his commitment to ensuring road safety as well, given the interconnected nature of transport security.

At the forum, Karadjov also discussed Bulgaria’s strategic transport goals. He highlighted the importance of the full integration of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, calling it a significant regional development. The Minister noted that Bulgaria’s transport, energy, and digital infrastructure projects are key to economic growth and regional development, with efforts already underway.

Among these projects is Corridor #8, which will connect the Adriatic and Black Seas, providing a critical logistics route. The corridor's importance has only grown in the current geopolitical context, and several related infrastructure projects are already under construction, including railways connecting major cities such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, and Varna, with investments exceeding BGN 3 billion.

Minister Karadjov also mentioned the upcoming construction of a railway line from Gyueshevo to the border with North Macedonia, funded by the Transport Component Program. A draft agreement has been sent to the Republic of North Macedonia to address financing and management issues for the project. Additionally, efforts are underway to restore the direct railway connection between Sofia, Kulata, and Thessaloniki, which would pave the way for a multimodal railway corridor linking Thessaloniki, Sofia, Vidin, and Calafat in Romania.

The Minister also highlighted a recent meeting with his Greek counterpart, Christos Staikouras, where they discussed organizing a tripartite meeting with Romania to jointly request EU funding for two key projects. These include the Thessaloniki-Vidin Corridor and the Alexandroupolis-Burgas Corridor, which will connect Greece’s ports to Bulgaria's Varna, Burgas, and Ruse. Karadjov expressed hope that these projects would progress rapidly in the coming months, helping to accelerate regional transport development.

The Sofia Economic Forum, a high-level gathering of political, corporate, and intellectual leaders, was the setting for these discussions, addressing urgent challenges facing Bulgaria, Europe, and the world.

Source:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • Nova TV
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Karadjov, transport, Bulgaria, railway

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly

Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas

Business » Energy | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Over 800,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Live Below the Poverty Line

As of January, there are 2,065,573 pensioners in Bulgaria, with the average basic pension amounting to 835.91 leva, excluding additional supplements

Society | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

January 22: Snowy Peaks and Clear Skies in Bulgaria's Forecast

On January 22, the weather in Bulgaria will start with heavy cloud cover, which will begin to disperse in the evening

Society » Environment | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Political Crisis May Finally Be Over

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's President Slams EU’s ‘Utopian’ Vision of Victory in Ukraine, Calls for Urgent Action

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:05

Roman Military Remains Discovered in Bulgarian Town: Excavations Uncover 1st Century Defenses

Archaeological excavations in the Kaleto district of the Bulgarian town of Lom, which concluded recently, uncovered significant Roman military remains dating back to the 1st century AD

Society » Archaeology | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Political Crisis May Finally Be Over

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:13

Bulgaria's President Slams EU’s ‘Utopian’ Vision of Victory in Ukraine, Calls for Urgent Action

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:05

Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Defends Participation in Trump's Inauguration Amid Criticism

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:05

Kostadinov: Trump's Return to Power Could Benefit Bulgaria

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to power on Bulgaria

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05

Bulgaria's President Calls for Stronger European Unity and Innovation to Navigate 2025’s Shifting Landscape

President Rumen Radev has emphasized that 2025 could be a pivotal year not just for Bulgaria, but for Europe and the world, as geopolitical processes continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:11

Bulgaria: Controversial Figure Ivaylo Ivanov Leaves Post in Interior Minister's Office

Ivaylo Ivanov has stepped down from his position as Chief of the Political Cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov

Politics | January 20, 2025, Monday // 12:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria