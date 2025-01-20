Kiril Petkov to Represent Bulgaria at Trump's Inauguration

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of Bulgaria's "We Continue the Change" (WCC) party and former prime minister, will attend the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, reports Euractiv. Unlike other nations with conservative leaders, Bulgaria is represented by Petkov, who is already in Washington. He explained to Euractiv that he received the invitation and chose to attend. His participation might stir some discontent among Bulgarian political figures.

Bulgaria's government and Presidency have not publicly confirmed which official was invited to Trump’s inauguration. However, former President Rosen Plevneliev (2012-2017) revealed he had also received a personal invitation but declined it for "fundamental reasons." Plevneliev expressed concerns over Trump's rhetoric, fearing that it could empower China and Russia, and lead to a return to 19th-century imperialist policies.

Meanwhile, GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who had previously suggested he should lead Bulgaria's new government based on his strong ties with Trump, only had one personal meeting with the U.S. president in November 2019. During this meeting, Borissov promised that Bulgaria would increase its defense spending. Since then, Bulgaria has procured F-16 fighter jets for 2.4 billion dollars and is building two new nuclear reactors with Westinghouse technology.

In Romania, George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), also announced he had received an invitation to Trump’s inauguration. He revealed in a Facebook video that his travel expenses were covered by the host. Simion, a potential candidate in Romania’s presidential elections this May, will attend as Vice President of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Party and as AUR’s President.

