Kiril Petkov to Represent Bulgaria at Trump's Inauguration

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly
Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas
Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of Bulgaria's "We Continue the Change" (WCC) party and former prime minister, will attend the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, reports Euractiv. Unlike other nations with conservative leaders, Bulgaria is represented by Petkov, who is already in Washington. He explained to Euractiv that he received the invitation and chose to attend. His participation might stir some discontent among Bulgarian political figures.
Bulgaria's government and Presidency have not publicly confirmed which official was invited to Trump’s inauguration. However, former President Rosen Plevneliev (2012-2017) revealed he had also received a personal invitation but declined it for "fundamental reasons." Plevneliev expressed concerns over Trump's rhetoric, fearing that it could empower China and Russia, and lead to a return to 19th-century imperialist policies.
Meanwhile, GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who had previously suggested he should lead Bulgaria's new government based on his strong ties with Trump, only had one personal meeting with the U.S. president in November 2019. During this meeting, Borissov promised that Bulgaria would increase its defense spending. Since then, Bulgaria has procured F-16 fighter jets for 2.4 billion dollars and is building two new nuclear reactors with Westinghouse technology.
In Romania, George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), also announced he had received an invitation to Trump’s inauguration. He revealed in a Facebook video that his travel expenses were covered by the host. Simion, a potential candidate in Romania’s presidential elections this May, will attend as Vice President of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Party and as AUR’s President.
Source: Euractiv
Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties
Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president
Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to power on Bulgaria
President Rumen Radev has emphasized that 2025 could be a pivotal year not just for Bulgaria, but for Europe and the world, as geopolitical processes continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace
Ivaylo Ivanov has stepped down from his position as Chief of the Political Cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability