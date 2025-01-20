BSP MP on GERB and Government Strategy: No Coalition, Just Agreements

Politics | January 20, 2025, Monday // 10:41
Bulgaria: BSP MP on GERB and Government Strategy: No Coalition, Just Agreements Kristian Vigenin @bTV

Kristian Vigenin, MEP and Vice-Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP-United Left), stated that there is no formal coalition in the current government led by GERB's Rosen Zhelyazkov. Instead, he described it as a program government, focused on implementing certain policies rather than a coalition of political parties. Vigenin clarified that the agreement between the parties involved is centered on these policies, not on coalition-building.

He expressed that GERB, Bulgaria's ruling party, now has the chance to prove its ability to govern differently. While acknowledging that Boyko Borissov has stepped back from direct involvement in the government, Vigenin noted that the GERB model had not been fundamentally discredited. Despite his initial skepticism about the GERB cabinet, he emphasized that BSP would act as a social guarantor in the government.

Vigenin also pointed out that partners in the government should be cautious with their political appointments. He specifically referred to Ivaylo Ivanov's appointment as head of the political cabinet in the Ministry of Interior, under Daniel Mitov, calling it controversial and unacceptable. He urged that while everyone deserves a second chance, it is crucial to make appointments carefully to ensure the cabinet remains effective and has citizens' support. Vigenin made it clear that BSP would not condone problematic appointments in the future.

In his comments on the relationship with Toshko Yordanov's "There is Such a People" (TISP) party, Vigenin stated that the BSP and TISP are more like partners in difficulties rather than traditional coalition partners. The BSP-United Left's evaluation of the Zhelyazkov government will focus on its management program and the 2025 budget. At present, the agreement is based on "good wishes," and work on the government program is still pending.

Vigenin also addressed the issue of military assistance to Ukraine, stating that the government must decide whether this support will continue. He noted that the Joint Governance agreement mentions "Help for Ukraine" but does not specify military assistance.

Source: bTV

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, Bulgaria, Vigenin

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly

Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas

Business » Energy | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Over 800,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Live Below the Poverty Line

As of January, there are 2,065,573 pensioners in Bulgaria, with the average basic pension amounting to 835.91 leva, excluding additional supplements

Society | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

January 22: Snowy Peaks and Clear Skies in Bulgaria's Forecast

On January 22, the weather in Bulgaria will start with heavy cloud cover, which will begin to disperse in the evening

Society » Environment | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Political Crisis May Finally Be Over

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's President Slams EU’s ‘Utopian’ Vision of Victory in Ukraine, Calls for Urgent Action

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:05

Roman Military Remains Discovered in Bulgarian Town: Excavations Uncover 1st Century Defenses

Archaeological excavations in the Kaleto district of the Bulgarian town of Lom, which concluded recently, uncovered significant Roman military remains dating back to the 1st century AD

Society » Archaeology | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Political Crisis May Finally Be Over

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:13

Bulgaria's President Slams EU’s ‘Utopian’ Vision of Victory in Ukraine, Calls for Urgent Action

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:05

Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Defends Participation in Trump's Inauguration Amid Criticism

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:05

Kostadinov: Trump's Return to Power Could Benefit Bulgaria

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to power on Bulgaria

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05

Bulgaria's President Calls for Stronger European Unity and Innovation to Navigate 2025’s Shifting Landscape

President Rumen Radev has emphasized that 2025 could be a pivotal year not just for Bulgaria, but for Europe and the world, as geopolitical processes continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:11

Bulgaria: Controversial Figure Ivaylo Ivanov Leaves Post in Interior Minister's Office

Ivaylo Ivanov has stepped down from his position as Chief of the Political Cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov

Politics | January 20, 2025, Monday // 12:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria