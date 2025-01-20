BSP MP on GERB and Government Strategy: No Coalition, Just Agreements

Kristian Vigenin, MEP and Vice-Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP-United Left), stated that there is no formal coalition in the current government led by GERB's Rosen Zhelyazkov. Instead, he described it as a program government, focused on implementing certain policies rather than a coalition of political parties. Vigenin clarified that the agreement between the parties involved is centered on these policies, not on coalition-building.

He expressed that GERB, Bulgaria's ruling party, now has the chance to prove its ability to govern differently. While acknowledging that Boyko Borissov has stepped back from direct involvement in the government, Vigenin noted that the GERB model had not been fundamentally discredited. Despite his initial skepticism about the GERB cabinet, he emphasized that BSP would act as a social guarantor in the government.

Vigenin also pointed out that partners in the government should be cautious with their political appointments. He specifically referred to Ivaylo Ivanov's appointment as head of the political cabinet in the Ministry of Interior, under Daniel Mitov, calling it controversial and unacceptable. He urged that while everyone deserves a second chance, it is crucial to make appointments carefully to ensure the cabinet remains effective and has citizens' support. Vigenin made it clear that BSP would not condone problematic appointments in the future.

In his comments on the relationship with Toshko Yordanov's "There is Such a People" (TISP) party, Vigenin stated that the BSP and TISP are more like partners in difficulties rather than traditional coalition partners. The BSP-United Left's evaluation of the Zhelyazkov government will focus on its management program and the 2025 budget. At present, the agreement is based on "good wishes," and work on the government program is still pending.

Vigenin also addressed the issue of military assistance to Ukraine, stating that the government must decide whether this support will continue. He noted that the Joint Governance agreement mentions "Help for Ukraine" but does not specify military assistance.

Source: bTV