BSP MP on GERB and Government Strategy: No Coalition, Just Agreements

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly
Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas
Kristian Vigenin, MEP and Vice-Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP-United Left), stated that there is no formal coalition in the current government led by GERB's Rosen Zhelyazkov. Instead, he described it as a program government, focused on implementing certain policies rather than a coalition of political parties. Vigenin clarified that the agreement between the parties involved is centered on these policies, not on coalition-building.
He expressed that GERB, Bulgaria's ruling party, now has the chance to prove its ability to govern differently. While acknowledging that Boyko Borissov has stepped back from direct involvement in the government, Vigenin noted that the GERB model had not been fundamentally discredited. Despite his initial skepticism about the GERB cabinet, he emphasized that BSP would act as a social guarantor in the government.
Vigenin also pointed out that partners in the government should be cautious with their political appointments. He specifically referred to Ivaylo Ivanov's appointment as head of the political cabinet in the Ministry of Interior, under Daniel Mitov, calling it controversial and unacceptable. He urged that while everyone deserves a second chance, it is crucial to make appointments carefully to ensure the cabinet remains effective and has citizens' support. Vigenin made it clear that BSP would not condone problematic appointments in the future.
In his comments on the relationship with Toshko Yordanov's "There is Such a People" (TISP) party, Vigenin stated that the BSP and TISP are more like partners in difficulties rather than traditional coalition partners. The BSP-United Left's evaluation of the Zhelyazkov government will focus on its management program and the 2025 budget. At present, the agreement is based on "good wishes," and work on the government program is still pending.
Vigenin also addressed the issue of military assistance to Ukraine, stating that the government must decide whether this support will continue. He noted that the Joint Governance agreement mentions "Help for Ukraine" but does not specify military assistance.
Source: bTV
Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties
Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president
Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to power on Bulgaria
President Rumen Radev has emphasized that 2025 could be a pivotal year not just for Bulgaria, but for Europe and the world, as geopolitical processes continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace
Ivaylo Ivanov has stepped down from his position as Chief of the Political Cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability