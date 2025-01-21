Ukraine and Russia’s 2025 Prisoner Exchange: Ethnic Bulgarian Among First Released

World » UKRAINE | January 20, 2025, Monday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Ukraine and Russia’s 2025 Prisoner Exchange: Ethnic Bulgarian Among First Released

On January 15, Ukraine and Russia completed their first prisoner exchange of 2025, which saw 25 seriously ill and injured individuals returned to Ukraine. Among those freed was an ethnic Bulgarian. The men, ranging from 24 to 60 years old, were in a dire state, many suffering from amputations, severe burns, tuberculosis, gangrene, and cancer, highlighting the harsh conditions endured in captivity. Under the Geneva Convention, severely ill or injured prisoners are prioritized for exchange.

The returning soldiers hailed from various regions, including Mariupol, Azovstal, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. The United Arab Emirates once again facilitated the exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his commitment to bringing home all prisoners of war and ensured that those returned would receive the necessary medical treatment.

Colonel Denys Prokopenko, known as "Redis," confirmed that one of the returned soldiers was from the 12th Special Purpose Brigade, Azov. Prokopenko praised the resilience and strength of the fighter, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by prisoners in Russian captivity. He condemned the Russian forces for committing war crimes, including shooting Ukrainian POWs and subjecting them to appalling conditions. Prokopenko emphasized the importance of prisoner exchanges as the key to securing the return of Ukrainian soldiers held by the enemy.

The Azov Brigade, despite suffering heavy losses, continues to fight for the return of its captives, including 849 Azov fighters. Prokopenko expressed gratitude to all those involved in the exchange efforts, including the military, President Zelensky, and various agencies like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and SBU.

In Ukraine, weekly peaceful protests are held in cities across the country, demanding the release of all prisoners of war, as efforts continue to bring every soldier home.

