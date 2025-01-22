Bulgaria's F-16 Jets Are Coming Soon

Bulgaria is set to receive the first two F-16 fighter jets it purchased from the United States in April, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. He revealed that on January 31, he would visit the Lockheed Martin factory in Greenville, South Carolina, where the aircraft are being produced. Currently, Bulgaria has two certified pilots, and with the arrival of the first two jets, the number of certified pilots is expected to rise to five. By the end of the year, the number of certified pilots will reach nine, Zapryanov confirmed.

During his remarks, Zapryanov noted that Bulgaria has the smallest defense budget among Balkan nations. He pointed out that Romania allocates 3% of its GDP to defense, while even Serbia's spending exceeds Bulgaria's. The defense minister expressed doubt that NATO allies would agree to a 5% GDP defense expenditure.

Zapryanov also reiterated Bulgaria's continued support for Ukraine, emphasizing that the country's military and technical aid aligns with the National Assembly's decisions from 2022 and 2023. He firmly stated that all such assistance is in line with the decisions made by the National Assembly.

On the domestic front, the minister acknowledged that with the formation of the new government, the political crisis in Bulgaria has been resolved. He emphasized that Bulgaria now appears stable on the international stage, with a political leadership capable of ensuring long-term governance. According to Zapryanov, this stability will allow Bulgaria to better defend its interests across various international platforms, including NATO, the European Union, and the UN.

Zapryanov also spoke positively about his team, stressing the professionalism and expertise of the people he has worked with. He highlighted that there were no politically affiliated individuals in his team. As part of the coalition agreement, political offices will be filled by representatives from the political forces supporting the government. Additionally, the Joint Governance Council will review any proposals for appointing deputy ministers and the political cabinet's composition.

Finally, the minister clarified his role in military personnel changes, stating that while he would propose to President Rumen Radev a shift of generals to the Air Force, the final decision rests with the president. He emphasized that any presidential refusal would need to be based on valid and serious reasons.

Source: bTV