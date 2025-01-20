Israel and Hamas Begin Prisoner Swap as Ceasefire Takes Effect

World | January 20, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Israel and Hamas Begin Prisoner Swap as Ceasefire Takes Effect

Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners early on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, just hours after three Israeli hostages were returned to Israel. The ceasefire, which began at 11:15 a.m. local time on Sunday, has led to the first exchange of hostages, marking a significant moment in the fragile agreement between the two sides.

The three Israeli hostages were handed over on Sunday, in what was seen as a test of the ceasefire's durability. In return, Israel freed approximately 90 Palestinian prisoners. If the ceasefire holds, further exchanges are scheduled, with the next set for January 25, when Hamas is expected to release four female hostages in exchange for 30-50 Palestinian detainees for each hostage.

As part of the deal, a total of 33 Israeli hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are expected to be freed throughout the first phase of the 42-day ceasefire. In addition to the prisoner releases, more than 630 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip, a sign of progress amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis. According to Tom Fletcher, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, at least 300 of the trucks are delivering aid to northern Gaza, with the situation remaining dire after 15 months of war.

The Gaza ceasefire stipulates the entry of 600 trucks of humanitarian relief daily, and over the first stage of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages will be exchanged for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Despite ongoing challenges, including the lawlessness and looting by armed groups hindering aid distribution, efforts to address Gaza's immense needs continue.

In a symbolic moment, large buses carrying the freed Palestinian detainees left Ofer prison near Ramallah, greeted by celebratory fireworks and a jubilant crowd of Palestinians. According to the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs, all those released were women or minors, detained by Israel for offenses ranging from stone-throwing to attempted murder.

The release of the prisoners and hostages is part of a broader effort to ease tensions and begin the process of rebuilding amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Source:

  • AP
  • Reuters
  • X
Tags: Israel, Palestine, Hamas, Hostages

