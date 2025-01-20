Vidin Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Surge Across Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | January 20, 2025, Monday // 09:34
Bulgaria: Vidin Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Surge Across Bulgaria @Pixabay

Vidin has become the second region in Bulgaria to declare a flu epidemic, following Haskovo. Health authorities in the area have introduced temporary measures to curb the spread of the illness due to a significant rise in cases. However, classes in schools will continue as normal for the time being.

The new measures include suspending preventive medical examinations, vaccinations, and visits to healthcare facilities. These restrictions aim to reduce the risk of further transmission within the region.

In Vidin, flu incidence has reached 254 cases per 10,000 people, surpassing the threshold for declaring an epidemic. This increase prompted local authorities to act swiftly to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, several other districts, including Silistra, Pazardzhik, and Yambol, are currently experiencing pre-epidemic conditions, with health officials closely monitoring the situation in these areas.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

