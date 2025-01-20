Trump Saves TikTok Just in Time: Ban Reversed Ahead of Inauguration

TikTok began restoring its services in the United States on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump announced his plans to revive the app once he assumes office on Monday. Speaking at a rally ahead of his inauguration, Trump emphasized the importance of saving the platform, which is used by 170 million Americans. "Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it," Trump stated, adding that the U.S. would seek a joint venture to ensure the app’s continued operation.

TikTok confirmed the restoration in a statement to users, crediting Trump for his efforts. "As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.," the app announced. However, by Sunday evening, the app remained unavailable for download on U.S. app stores, with only limited features accessible to some users. TikTok thanked Trump for providing "clarity and assurance" to service providers, ensuring they would not face penalties for maintaining access to the app, which supports over 7 million small businesses in the U.S.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in U.S.-China relations, with Trump signaling plans to impose tariffs on China while expressing hopes for direct dialogue with Chinese leadership. The Chinese Embassy in Washington criticized the U.S. for its actions against TikTok, accusing it of using state power unfairly to suppress the company. Beijing vowed to take all necessary measures to protect its interests.

TikTok’s service disruption began late Saturday, just hours before a law banning the app over national security concerns took effect. U.S. officials had previously warned that the app, owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, posed a risk of data misuse. Trump announced plans to delay the enforcement of the ban, aiming to negotiate a deal to address security concerns. He proposed a joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership and stated that companies assisting in TikTok’s continuation would face no liability under his executive order.

This marks a stark reversal from Trump’s earlier stance during his first term, when he sought to ban TikTok over fears it was sharing user data with the Chinese government. More recently, he acknowledged the app's influence in helping him secure the support of young voters in the 2024 election, describing a "warm spot in my heart for TikTok."

Trump’s Republican colleagues remain divided on the issue. Senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts criticized efforts to circumvent the law, insisting that ByteDance must sever all ties with China to comply with national security requirements. The law, passed overwhelmingly by Congress, grants the Trump administration broad authority to ban or mandate the sale of Chinese-owned apps, with TikTok being the first major platform to face such action.

Meanwhile, other ByteDance-owned apps, such as CapCut and Lemon8, also went offline in the U.S. over the weekend. Searches for VPN services surged as users sought alternative ways to access TikTok, and marketing firms reliant on the platform scrambled to adapt. Some users expressed concerns over merchandise orders placed through TikTok Shop, while others questioned the platform’s future stability.

Reports have surfaced about potential buyers for TikTok’s U.S. operations, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt and billionaire Elon Musk, though ByteDance has denied any talks with Musk. Additionally, U.S. search engine startup Perplexity AI reportedly submitted a bid to merge with TikTok U.S., aiming to form a new entity with other partners.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration and a rally on Sunday, underscoring the platform's high stakes. Analysts estimate TikTok’s U.S. business could be worth as much as $50 billion. ByteDance, a privately held company, is majority-owned by institutional investors like BlackRock and General Atlantic, with the remaining shares divided between its founders and employees.

Sources: