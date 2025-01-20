Green Tickets Introduced in Sofia as Air Pollution Levels Rise

Public transport in Sofia will operate with green tickets priced at 1 lev today, as part of measures to address air pollution. This initiative aims to encourage the use of public transport to reduce vehicle emissions. Additionally, parking in the subway buffer parking lots will be free of charge to further incentivize citizens to use public transportation.

Schools and kindergartens in the capital have been advised to limit outdoor activities for children due to the poor air quality. The European Air Quality Index has also reported high levels of pollution in other cities, including Plovdiv, Burgas, Ruse, and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

Rumyana Galabova from Sofia Municipality shared that more than 200,000 green tickets were used during the last activation of this measure. Speaking on BNT, she highlighted the current air quality data. The highest pollution levels were recorded in Sofia's neighborhoods of Pavlovo and Hippodrome, with around 90 micrograms per cubic meter, while other monitoring stations reported lower values.

This effort is part of ongoing initiatives to address air pollution in Sofia and other affected cities, where elevated levels continue to be a significant concern.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)