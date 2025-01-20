Green Tickets Introduced in Sofia as Air Pollution Levels Rise

Night Train on Sofia-Karlovo-Varna Route to Resume in April
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ - Passenger Transport) has announced the restoration of night train services on the Sofia-Karlovo-Varna route starting in April
Public transport in Sofia will operate with green tickets priced at 1 lev today, as part of measures to address air pollution. This initiative aims to encourage the use of public transport to reduce vehicle emissions. Additionally, parking in the subway buffer parking lots will be free of charge to further incentivize citizens to use public transportation.
Schools and kindergartens in the capital have been advised to limit outdoor activities for children due to the poor air quality. The European Air Quality Index has also reported high levels of pollution in other cities, including Plovdiv, Burgas, Ruse, and Gorna Oryahovitsa.
Rumyana Galabova from Sofia Municipality shared that more than 200,000 green tickets were used during the last activation of this measure. Speaking on BNT, she highlighted the current air quality data. The highest pollution levels were recorded in Sofia's neighborhoods of Pavlovo and Hippodrome, with around 90 micrograms per cubic meter, while other monitoring stations reported lower values.
This effort is part of ongoing initiatives to address air pollution in Sofia and other affected cities, where elevated levels continue to be a significant concern.
Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
The weather forecast for January 21 in Bulgaria includes significant cloud cover, which is expected to ease by the evening
Between January 17 and 19, the Sofia Inspectorate conducted 158 inspections targeting potential sources of air pollution due to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) forecast for elevated PM10 levels
Monday is expected to bring predominantly sunny weather across the country, accompanied by minimal wind
Sofia is implementing a green ticket for public transport today as a measure to address poor air quality
Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold
The weather in Bulgaria for the weekend of January 18-19 will feature mostly sunny conditions
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability