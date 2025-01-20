Trump Declares a New Chapter for America Ahead of Inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed gratitude to his supporters during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on Sunday. He described the day as the day their nation was saved and a new chapter in making America great again. Addressing the gathering, Trump thanked those present for their unwavering support and reflected on the importance of the occasion.

Speaking on the eve of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Trump acknowledged the challenges faced throughout the journey, noting that their unity and determination had brought them to this historic moment. He described the event as a collective victory, stating, "This is not my victory. This is our victory. Everybody in this room." He emphasized the sacrifices and efforts made by his supporters, calling them extraordinary and expressing deep appreciation for their contributions.

Trump also highlighted the coalition that had helped him achieve success, mentioning the significant roles played by African Americans, Hispanic Americans, women, youth, and union members. He noted the record-breaking support from these groups over the past eight years and referred to their collective efforts as part of a larger political realignment that would shape the nation's future for generations.

Reflecting on the significance of the upcoming day, Trump described it as one of the most important in the nation's history. "It's been a very big day, and tomorrow's gonna be an even bigger day," he remarked, adding that the journey to this point had been far from easy. He praised his supporters for standing strong through every obstacle and expressed confidence in the lasting impact of their efforts.

The President-elect framed the moment as transformative, stating that the coalition of hard-working patriots from all backgrounds represented a new direction for the country. He described the occasion as a once-in-a-lifetime realignment and noted its enduring significance in American history. "This was a very, very special time in our country's history," Trump said, expressing optimism for the future and confidence in the movement's enduring legacy.

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Monday. He previously served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.

