Sunny and Mild Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Monda

Monday is expected to bring predominantly sunny weather across the country, accompanied by minimal wind. Morning temperatures will range between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, with Sofia seeing lows of around minus 6°C. Daytime highs will climb to between 6°C and 11°C, while Sofia will remain colder, with a maximum temperature of minus 1°C.

Along the coast, the day will also be mostly sunny, accompanied by a light breeze. Maximum temperatures in the coastal areas are forecasted to range from 8°C to 10°C, ensuring a relatively mild winter day for the region.

Sunny conditions will also prevail in the mountains, with light to moderate southeasterly winds expected. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 8°C, while at 2,000 meters, the maximum temperature will be closer to 2°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)