Sunny and Mild Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Monda
Monday is expected to bring predominantly sunny weather across the country, accompanied by minimal wind. Morning temperatures will range between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, with Sofia seeing lows of around minus 6°C. Daytime highs will climb to between 6°C and 11°C, while Sofia will remain colder, with a maximum temperature of minus 1°C.
Along the coast, the day will also be mostly sunny, accompanied by a light breeze. Maximum temperatures in the coastal areas are forecasted to range from 8°C to 10°C, ensuring a relatively mild winter day for the region.
Sunny conditions will also prevail in the mountains, with light to moderate southeasterly winds expected. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 8°C, while at 2,000 meters, the maximum temperature will be closer to 2°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
1-Lev Green Ticket Introduced Again in Sofia Amid Polluted Air Warning
Sofia is implementing a green ticket for public transport today as a measure to address poor air quality
Old Vehicles in Sofia's Center Reduced by 90% After Low-Emission Zone Measures
Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold
Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Foggy Mornings Across Bulgaria
The weather in Bulgaria for the weekend of January 18-19 will feature mostly sunny conditions
Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria on January 17
On January 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weathe
Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for January 16: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Breaks Expected
During the night and early hours of Thursday, cloudy skies will prevail across Bulgaria, with precipitation ceasing in the southeastern regions
Cloudy Skies and Light Snow Expected Across Bulgaria on January 15
The weather on January 15 is expected to be predominantly cloudy throughout Bulgaria, with occasional light snow showers, especially in the southern regions