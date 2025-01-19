Sunny and Mild Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Monda

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 14:35
Bulgaria: Sunny and Mild Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Monda @Pexels

Monday is expected to bring predominantly sunny weather across the country, accompanied by minimal wind. Morning temperatures will range between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, with Sofia seeing lows of around minus 6°C. Daytime highs will climb to between 6°C and 11°C, while Sofia will remain colder, with a maximum temperature of minus 1°C.

Along the coast, the day will also be mostly sunny, accompanied by a light breeze. Maximum temperatures in the coastal areas are forecasted to range from 8°C to 10°C, ensuring a relatively mild winter day for the region.

Sunny conditions will also prevail in the mountains, with light to moderate southeasterly winds expected. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 8°C, while at 2,000 meters, the maximum temperature will be closer to 2°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bugaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Foggy Mornings Across Bulgaria

|

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria on January 17

|

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for January 16: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Breaks Expected

|

Cloudy Skies and Light Snow Expected Across Bulgaria on January 15

|

Cold and Cloudy Weather Across Bulgaria on January 14

|

Snowfall to Blanket Southern Bulgaria and Mountains on January 13

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

1-Lev Green Ticket Introduced Again in Sofia Amid Polluted Air Warning

Sofia is implementing a green ticket for public transport today as a measure to address poor air quality

Society » Environment | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 10:28

Old Vehicles in Sofia's Center Reduced by 90% After Low-Emission Zone Measures

Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold

Society » Environment | January 17, 2025, Friday // 11:44

Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Foggy Mornings Across Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria for the weekend of January 18-19 will feature mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | January 17, 2025, Friday // 08:54

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria on January 17

On January 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weathe

Society » Environment | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for January 16: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Breaks Expected

During the night and early hours of Thursday, cloudy skies will prevail across Bulgaria, with precipitation ceasing in the southeastern regions

Society » Environment | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Cloudy Skies and Light Snow Expected Across Bulgaria on January 15

The weather on January 15 is expected to be predominantly cloudy throughout Bulgaria, with occasional light snow showers, especially in the southern regions

Society » Environment | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria