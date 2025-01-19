TikTok Goes Dark in the US as Federal Ban Takes Effect

TikTok ceased functioning in the United States late Saturday, hours before a federal ban on the app was set to take effect. The platform is no longer available on Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store in the country. This follows a law passed in April requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner or face a ban. ByteDance ultimately chose not to sell.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, passed with bipartisan support, mandated the divestment or ban of TikTok, citing national security concerns tied to its Chinese ownership. Despite prolonged legal battles and public appeals, TikTok consistently argued that divestment was not feasible—commercially, technologically, or legally. This position held firm until the app’s shutdown.

The controversy over TikTok’s presence in the US began years ago. In 2020, Donald Trump attempted to ban the app via executive order, but the effort failed. Subsequent legislative measures gained traction, culminating in the enactment of this law. TikTok’s attorney informed the Supreme Court that the app would “go dark” on 19 January, marking the culmination of a prolonged fight over its future in the US.

Users attempting to access TikTok were met with a message stating: “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned.”

Two days before the deadline, the Supreme Court ruled that the law was constitutional, rejecting TikTok’s argument that banning the app violated free speech rights. The Biden administration deferred the law’s enforcement to the incoming Trump administration. A White House statement emphasized that TikTok could remain in the US under American ownership, but ByteDance’s refusal to divest left no room for compromise.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew appealed directly to Trump, thanking him for his willingness to explore alternatives. Trump, who grew fond of the app during his 2024 presidential campaign, hinted he might issue a 90-day extension for TikTok after his inauguration on Monday, though he stated the Supreme Court’s decision should be respected. He also suggested the justice department could be instructed not to enforce the ban, leaving the app’s future uncertain.

Meanwhile, TikTok’s removal from app stores means new downloads and updates are blocked, signaling its gradual obsolescence. Without regular maintenance, the app is expected to experience glitches and potential vulnerabilities. Users have started transitioning to other platforms, not primarily Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts but Xiaohongshu, a Chinese video-sharing app also known as RedNote.

Despite TikTok’s closure, the ban has highlighted the platform’s massive user base of 170 million Americans and its role in fostering a unique space for expression and community. Its absence is likely to create a void in the US social media landscape, with competing platforms poised to capitalize on the opportunity. However, the possibility of a last-minute reprieve under the incoming Trump administration leaves some room for speculation about TikTok’s eventual fate.