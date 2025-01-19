1-Lev Green Ticket Introduced Again in Sofia Amid Polluted Air Warning

Sofia is implementing a green ticket for public transport today as a measure to address poor air quality. This decision comes in response to forecasts predicting unfavorable conditions. The green ticket, priced at 1 lev, will allow unlimited travel on public transport for the entire day. In addition, parking in metro buffer zones will be free of charge.

This marks the second time this year that the green ticket has been introduced. The initiative aims to encourage the use of public transport to reduce pollution. Tickets can be purchased from drivers, through bank card validation, online via the Center for Urban Mobility portal, or at city kiosks, where they are available in both paper and electronic formats.

As part of the broader efforts to combat air pollution, Sofia Municipality has issued guidance to schools and kindergartens. Institutions have been advised to limit outdoor activities for children tomorrow, as no significant improvement in air quality is expected.

The measure underscores the city's commitment to mitigating the effects of polluted air while prioritizing public health and promoting sustainable transport options.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)