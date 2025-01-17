Kyiv Hit by Deadly Russian Missile Strike as Fighting Intensifies in Donetsk and Kharkiv

On the morning of January 18, a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv resulted in four fatalities and left three people injured. The strike, which took place after an earlier all-clear was given following a drone threat, caused significant damage to both infrastructure and residential areas. Fires were reported, with debris falling in the Shevchenkivskyi and Desnianskyi districts, including the Lukianivska metro station, which was temporarily closed to passengers. Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed that windows were shattered and smoke filled building entrances in the affected areas. Additionally, a water pipeline was damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

The attack involved four Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles launched from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk regions. Two of these missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian air defences, though wreckage from the downed missiles caused casualties and extensive destruction. A production facility, several residential buildings, and cars were affected in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported from the business-targeted missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, although it did damage cars and residential buildings.

Ukraine’s air defence also successfully downed 24 out of 39 Shahed drones launched by Russia, hitting several Ukrainian regions, including Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv. Despite these efforts, Russia's missile and drone strikes continued to escalate. On the battlefield, Russian forces made incremental advances in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, focusing on settlements such as Udachne, Kotlyne, and Zelenyi Hai. These tactical moves aim to encircle key positions, including the city of Pokrovsk.

Elsewhere, the city of Zaporizhzhia was targeted by a Russian missile strike on an infrastructure facility, injuring 10 people. The blast also damaged residential buildings, cars, and an office building. The casualties included a woman in critical condition, with others reported in moderate condition. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted a Russian oil depot in Tula Oblast, causing a large fire. Despite claims from Russian media about the effectiveness of their air defences, videos from witnesses confirmed significant damage from the drone strikes.

The relentless missile and drone attacks continue to devastate Ukraine’s infrastructure while Russian troops advance on multiple fronts in the east, including continued operations in Donetsk Oblast.

Sources:

  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • DeepState
  • Telegram
