Bulgaria Receives Over 32 Billion Leva in EU Funds, with Focus on Sofia's Metro

Bulgaria has received almost 32 billion leva in European Union funds, with the majority allocated to projects in Sofia. The capital alone has utilized 6.2 billion leva, largely directed toward the extension of the city's metro system, as highlighted in a report by the Institute for Market Economics. Following Sofia, the Plovdiv district received 1.6 billion leva, focusing on water supply and sewerage network improvements, while Burgas allocated its funds to projects such as the city's bypass road and public transport modernization.

The analysis of the country's EU fund management systems (SFC and SFC 2020) also reveals detailed spending patterns by municipalities. Regions with major infrastructure projects, such as metro systems, highways, and water management, naturally account for a larger share of the funds. The average amount spent per person in Bulgaria through EU funding is roughly 5,000 leva.

As of the end of 2024, every municipality in Bulgaria had absorbed at least 500 leva per capita from EU funds. The municipalities with the highest absorption rates include Malko Turnovo, Byala (Varna District), and Svilengrad, with over 7,000 leva spent per person. Other municipalities, such as Makresh, Kostinbrod, Hisarya, Belene, and Belogradchik, received over 6,000 leva per capita. Gabrovo and Vratsa, regional cities, also appeared in the rankings with relatively high amounts of EU funds allocated to them.

On the other hand, 14 municipalities, including Vulchedrum, Hitrino, and Yakoruda, absorbed less than 1,000 leva per person, indicating a disparity in how EU funds are distributed across the country. Smaller municipalities often face challenges in utilizing these funds effectively, largely due to their limited administrative capacity. This situation frequently results in a shift in focus from long-term improvements to short-term projects, such as the construction of stadiums, parks, and transport infrastructure, which may not provide clear long-term benefits.

Source: Institute for Market Economics (IME)