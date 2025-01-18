Bulgaria Receives Over 32 Billion Leva in EU Funds, with Focus on Sofia's Metro

World » EU | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 12:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Receives Over 32 Billion Leva in EU Funds, with Focus on Sofia's Metro @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgaria has received almost 32 billion leva in European Union funds, with the majority allocated to projects in Sofia. The capital alone has utilized 6.2 billion leva, largely directed toward the extension of the city's metro system, as highlighted in a report by the Institute for Market Economics. Following Sofia, the Plovdiv district received 1.6 billion leva, focusing on water supply and sewerage network improvements, while Burgas allocated its funds to projects such as the city's bypass road and public transport modernization.

The analysis of the country's EU fund management systems (SFC and SFC 2020) also reveals detailed spending patterns by municipalities. Regions with major infrastructure projects, such as metro systems, highways, and water management, naturally account for a larger share of the funds. The average amount spent per person in Bulgaria through EU funding is roughly 5,000 leva.

As of the end of 2024, every municipality in Bulgaria had absorbed at least 500 leva per capita from EU funds. The municipalities with the highest absorption rates include Malko Turnovo, Byala (Varna District), and Svilengrad, with over 7,000 leva spent per person. Other municipalities, such as Makresh, Kostinbrod, Hisarya, Belene, and Belogradchik, received over 6,000 leva per capita. Gabrovo and Vratsa, regional cities, also appeared in the rankings with relatively high amounts of EU funds allocated to them.

On the other hand, 14 municipalities, including Vulchedrum, Hitrino, and Yakoruda, absorbed less than 1,000 leva per person, indicating a disparity in how EU funds are distributed across the country. Smaller municipalities often face challenges in utilizing these funds effectively, largely due to their limited administrative capacity. This situation frequently results in a shift in focus from long-term improvements to short-term projects, such as the construction of stadiums, parks, and transport infrastructure, which may not provide clear long-term benefits.

Source: Institute for Market Economics (IME)

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: funds, Bulgaria, European

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt

Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds

World » EU | January 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Registered Unemployment in Bulgaria Drops Below 150,000 for the First Time

In December, Bulgaria's registered unemployment reached a historic low, dropping below 150,000 for the first time

Society | January 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Just Met Key Eurozone Criteria—Prepare for Euro in 2026!

Bulgaria is now on the path to joining the Eurozone, with January 1, 2026, being the target date for its entry

Business » Finance | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Cyberattacks Enter Top 10 Risks for Bulgarian Businesses in 2025

Businesses in Bulgaria have identified cyberattacks as a growing concern, placing them among the top 10 risks for the first time in 2025

Business | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Over a Third of Bulgarians Show Initial Support for the New Government

According to data from a recent survey conducted by the Sociological Agency "Myara," 37.4% of adult Bulgarians support the formula of the newly formed government

Politics | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 10:03

Informal Employment Persists in Bulgaria’s Service and Restaurant Sectors

The practice of hiring workers without formal employment contracts remains a widespread violation of labor and social security laws in Bulgaria

Business | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

School Knife Attack in Slovakia Claims Two Lives

A knife attack at a grammar school in Spišská Stará Ves, a small town in northern Slovaki

World » EU | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:10

EU Struggles for Visa Reciprocity with US: Bulgaria Still Left Out

The European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to achieving visa-free travel to the United States for all European Union citizens

World » EU | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:38

Irregular Border Crossings into EU Plunge 38% in 2024

Preliminary data from Frontex indicate a sharp 38% decrease in irregular border crossings into the EU in 2024, bringing figures to their lowest level since 2021, when migration was still influenced by the COVID pandemic. Despite ongoing migration pressure

World » EU | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:14

Switzerland Breaks Neutrality Barrier by Joining EU Military Mobility Project

Switzerland has agreed to join the EU’s Military Mobility Initiative, a project designed to streamline the movement of military personnel and equipment across EU member states

World » EU | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:07

EU Braces for Potential Shift in US Policies Under Trump’s Presidency

The European Union is increasingly concerned that the president-elect, Donald Trump, might reverse key policies and sanctions implemented by President Joe Biden

World » EU | January 13, 2025, Monday // 14:05

Germany Raises Minimum Wage to €12.82 and Mini-Job Salary Threshold as of January 1, 2025

From January 1, 2025, Germany has introduced two important updates that will benefit students and job seekers

World » EU | January 10, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria