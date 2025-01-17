Bulgaria Honors St. Athanasius the Great on Winter Atanasovden

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church today commemorates St. Athanasius the Great, recognized as the "father of Orthodox theology." A solemn liturgy will be held at the temple in the village of Lozen near Sofia, led by Patriarch Daniel. Following the service, a festive lunch will be blessed for the congregation.

St. Athanasius the Great, born around 295 in Alexandria, Egypt, came from a humble Christian family. Despite his modest background, he received an excellent education and devoted himself to studying the Holy Scriptures. His commitment to Christianity and theological expertise caught the attention of Archbishop Alexander of Alexandria, under whom Athanasius served as secretary.

In 319, Athanasius was ordained as a deacon and participated in the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea in 325, which addressed the Arian controversy. A year later, he became Archbishop of Alexandria, actively opposing Arianism, a theological doctrine that challenged the divinity of Christ. Throughout his life, Athanasius faced significant opposition, including multiple exiles instigated by his adversaries. Despite this, he continued his theological work, including writing the biography of his spiritual predecessor, St. Anthony. Athanasius passed away on January 18, 376, at the age of 76.

In Bulgaria, the day dedicated to St. Athanasius is known as Winter Atanasovden, complementing Summer Atanasovden celebrated on May 2, the day of his death. The saint is deeply revered in the Balkans, with many Bulgarian toponyms claiming connections to him. According to popular tradition, St. Athanasius is the patron saint of snow and ice, believed to drive away winter by ascending a mountain on a white horse, shedding his winter cloak, donning a silk shirt, and declaring, "Go, winter, come, summer!"

Folklore also celebrates St. Athanasius as the protector of blacksmiths, ironworkers, and knife makers. In some traditions, St. Athanasius and St. Anthony, both originating from Egypt, are considered brothers. Their adoption as part of Bulgarian culture stems from the country's embrace of Christianity, with the saints becoming symbolic figures in local traditions.

It is believed that Winter St. Athanasius ushers in summer by casting off his winter coat, while Summer St. Athanasius brings winter by putting it back on. This duality is captured in the saying, "Atanas drove away winter and brought summer." Today, those named Atanas, Nasko, Tina, Taska, Tanu, and their derivatives celebrate their name day in honor of the saint.

