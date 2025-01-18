Israel Approves Ceasefire Agreement and Hostage Release Deal with Hamas

World | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 10:07
The Israeli government has officially approved a ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas, as reported by the Times of Israel. The cabinet voted 24-8 in favor of the deal, which is set to commence on Sunday, following its approval in the early hours of Saturday. This agreement marks the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza and includes the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli hostages and missing persons coordination unit notified the families of 33 Israeli hostages expected to be released during the initial phase of the agreement. While Israel does not yet know the exact condition of all 33 individuals, it anticipates that the majority are alive. A detailed status report on the hostages is expected seven days after the ceasefire begins. The sequence of releases is still unknown, but the identities of those to be freed will be provided 24 hours before each release.

Further discussions are planned to address the release of the remaining hostages, end the ongoing war, and lay out plans for the reconstruction of Gaza. According to Israeli estimates, 65 hostages remain in Gaza, which includes the bodies of at least 36 individuals confirmed dead. Meanwhile, families of these hostages have expressed concern that subsequent phases of the deal may not materialize, leaving their loved ones in captivity.

The agreement was finalized in Doha on Friday, with Israeli and Hamas negotiators resolving the remaining obstacles. The deal was mediated by both the United States and Qatar, which announced on Wednesday that a resolution had been reached to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza. This war began following Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 civilians and the abduction of more than 250 individuals, approximately 100 of whom remain in captivity.

In response to the attack, Israel launched an extensive counter-offensive targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, this military campaign has faced significant criticism from humanitarian organizations due to the high number of civilian casualties. The Gaza health ministry reports that over 45,000 individuals have been killed, including a large proportion of women and children.

Despite the deal's approval, opponents of the agreement have the option to petition the High Court of Justice regarding the planned release of Palestinian prisoners. However, legal experts consider it unlikely that the court will intervene. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from his far-right coalition allies, who oppose halting the fighting.

This ceasefire agreement represents a critical step in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and initiating a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict. As the situation unfolds, further negotiations will be essential to secure the release of additional hostages and establish a framework for peace.

