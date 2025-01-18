Over a Third of Bulgarians Show Initial Support for the New Government

According to data from a recent survey conducted by the Sociological Agency "Myara," 37.4% of adult Bulgarians support the formula of the newly formed government, while another 21.4% express tentative acceptance. On the other hand, 16.5% are inclined to disapprove, and 20.8% reject the government entirely. A small portion of respondents could not provide an opinion.

The survey was conducted on January 16 and 17, 2025, via telephone interviews with 800 adult Bulgarian citizens. The agency’s research team, led by Parvan Simeonov, includes Juliana Galyova, Yanitsa Petkova, and Svetlin Tachev. The maximum margin of error is ±3.5% at a 50% confidence level, with 1% of the sample representing approximately 54,000 people.

The government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov under a GERB mandate, includes the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP-United Left) and the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party, with additional support from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). The data suggests initial public tolerance for the coalition, albeit limited. Sociologists note that this corresponds to the public's previous preference for compromise to ensure the establishment of a government, as reflected in late 2024 surveys. However, negative opinions remain significant, and sociologists emphasize that tolerance does not equate to trust or approval.

The findings reveal higher levels of support among the electorates of the participating parties. For other respondents, the creation of the government may evoke a sense of relief that a cabinet has been established, even if skepticism persists. The situation echoes the polarized reception of US President Donald Trump's inauguration, where 49.5% of respondents expressed hope, while 35.1% felt disappointment, and 15.4% were undecided.

Public opinion becomes more divided when broader geopolitical concerns are addressed. For example, 47% of respondents believe Trump could potentially resolve the conflict related to Russian aggression in Ukraine, whereas 44.3% express doubts. Sociologists note fluctuations in public attitudes toward these matters, highlighting the nuanced dynamics in societal perspectives.

Source: Myara agency