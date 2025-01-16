Resignations Accepted: Leadership Changes at NRIC and BDZ Following Train Crash

Railway Accident Near Sofia Leaves Two Dead and One in Life-Threatening Condition, Sparks Safety Debate
A 59-year-old man who was injured in a collision between two freight trains near the Sofia village of Lokorsko remains in critical condition
Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov has officially accepted the resignations of Engineer Stoyan Stoyanov, head of the National Company "Railway Infrastructure" (NRIC), and Christian Krastev, manager of BDZ-Freight Transport. The announcement was made during a press briefing.
Temporary appointments have been made to fill the positions until new leadership is chosen. Chavdar Trendafil has taken over as interim manager of BDZ-Freight Transport, while Alexander Vetzkov will lead the NRIC on a provisional basis, according to information from the Ministry of Transport, as cited by BTA.
The developments come after a train crash near Lokorsko earlier this week, which claimed the lives of two people and left six others injured. The incident has drawn sharp criticism and calls for accountability within the railway sector.
On Wednesday, former Transport and Communications Minister Krasimira Stoyanova recommended to Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev that Deputy Transport Minister Biser Minchev, who oversees railway transport, be immediately dismissed. Stoyanova cited his role in overseeing the sector.
In light of the accident, there were also demands for the resignation of Stoyan Stoyanov and Christian Krastev. Their departures are part of the wider response to the incident and its implications for railway safety and management.
Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
Thirteen-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare, Stara Zagora region, has been missing for a month
A 59-year-old man who was injured in a collision between two freight trains near the Sofia village of Lokorsko remains in critical condition
A serious railway accident occurred near Sofia, in the Lokorsko region
In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey
A fire broke out in a room on the third floor of a historic building on Gladston Street in Plovdiv
A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Nedelino Municipality by Mayor Boyan Kehayov due to power outages affecting three villages
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability