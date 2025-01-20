Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Foggy Mornings Across Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria for the weekend of January 18-19 will feature mostly sunny conditions, with some foggy areas in the south. A light to moderate west-northwesterly wind will blow across northern Bulgaria. Temperatures are expected to range from 5°C to 10°C, with some areas in Northern Bulgaria reaching up to 12°C-13°C. However, places experiencing persistent fog will see temperatures remaining lower, between 1°C and 4°C, and in Sofia, it will be around 2°C.

On the coast, the weather will also be mostly sunny, with a light west-northwesterly wind. Highs will range from 8°C to 10°C, with the sea temperature at 8°C-9°C. The sea swell will be between 2 and 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will remain mostly sunny with a light northerly wind. Highs will be around 7°C at 1,200 meters and 2°C at 2,000 meters.

On Sunday, January 19, the mountains and higher altitudes will continue to see sunny weather, while the lowlands and valleys will be foggy. Cloud cover will temporarily increase on Monday, bringing some mid and high clouds. Lows for the day will range between -5°C and 0°C, with highs expected to be between 5°C and 10°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)