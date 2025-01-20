Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Foggy Mornings Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 17, 2025, Friday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Foggy Mornings Across Bulgaria @Pexels

The weather in Bulgaria for the weekend of January 18-19 will feature mostly sunny conditions, with some foggy areas in the south. A light to moderate west-northwesterly wind will blow across northern Bulgaria. Temperatures are expected to range from 5°C to 10°C, with some areas in Northern Bulgaria reaching up to 12°C-13°C. However, places experiencing persistent fog will see temperatures remaining lower, between 1°C and 4°C, and in Sofia, it will be around 2°C.

On the coast, the weather will also be mostly sunny, with a light west-northwesterly wind. Highs will range from 8°C to 10°C, with the sea temperature at 8°C-9°C. The sea swell will be between 2 and 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will remain mostly sunny with a light northerly wind. Highs will be around 7°C at 1,200 meters and 2°C at 2,000 meters.

On Sunday, January 19, the mountains and higher altitudes will continue to see sunny weather, while the lowlands and valleys will be foggy. Cloud cover will temporarily increase on Monday, bringing some mid and high clouds. Lows for the day will range between -5°C and 0°C, with highs expected to be between 5°C and 10°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt

Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds

World » EU | January 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Registered Unemployment in Bulgaria Drops Below 150,000 for the First Time

In December, Bulgaria's registered unemployment reached a historic low, dropping below 150,000 for the first time

Society | January 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Just Met Key Eurozone Criteria—Prepare for Euro in 2026!

Bulgaria is now on the path to joining the Eurozone, with January 1, 2026, being the target date for its entry

Business » Finance | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Cyberattacks Enter Top 10 Risks for Bulgarian Businesses in 2025

Businesses in Bulgaria have identified cyberattacks as a growing concern, placing them among the top 10 risks for the first time in 2025

Business | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Receives Over 32 Billion Leva in EU Funds, with Focus on Sofia's Metro

Bulgaria has received almost 32 billion leva in European Union funds, with the majority allocated to projects in Sofia

World » EU | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 12:00

Over a Third of Bulgarians Show Initial Support for the New Government

According to data from a recent survey conducted by the Sociological Agency "Myara," 37.4% of adult Bulgarians support the formula of the newly formed government

Politics | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 10:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Old Vehicles in Sofia's Center Reduced by 90% After Low-Emission Zone Measures

Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold

Society » Environment | January 17, 2025, Friday // 11:44

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria on January 17

On January 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weathe

Society » Environment | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for January 16: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Breaks Expected

During the night and early hours of Thursday, cloudy skies will prevail across Bulgaria, with precipitation ceasing in the southeastern regions

Society » Environment | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Cloudy Skies and Light Snow Expected Across Bulgaria on January 15

The weather on January 15 is expected to be predominantly cloudy throughout Bulgaria, with occasional light snow showers, especially in the southern regions

Society » Environment | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Cold and Cloudy Weather Across Bulgaria on January 14

On January 14, the weather in Bulgaria will feature mostly sunny skies in the northern regions as clouds begin to break up

Society » Environment | January 13, 2025, Monday // 17:02

Snowfall to Blanket Southern Bulgaria and Mountains on January 13

The weather in Bulgaria on January 13 will bring snow to the southern regions, with significant accumulations expected in mountainous areas such as the Rila-Rhodope massif

Society » Environment | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 20:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria