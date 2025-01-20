Registered Unemployment in Bulgaria Drops Below 150,000 for the First Time

Society | January 20, 2025, Monday // 08:55
Bulgaria: Registered Unemployment in Bulgaria Drops Below 150,000 for the First Time Photo: Stella Ivanova

In December, Bulgaria's registered unemployment reached a historic low, dropping below 150,000 for the first time. The number of unemployed individuals stood at 148,248, marking a registered unemployment rate of 5.23%, which is a decrease of 0.4 percentage points compared to the same month in 2023.

During the month, 8,894 individuals successfully found employment, while 279 people from various groups, including the employed, students, and pensioners, also secured jobs with the assistance of employment intermediaries. The active involvement of Roma and youth mediators, in collaboration with Labor Office staff, has played a key role in supporting over 2,800 inactive people to register, thereby increasing their chances of entering the workforce.

The primary labor market reported 3,903 job vacancies in December, with the largest number found in the manufacturing sector (19%), followed by public administration (15.2%), education (13.7%), trade (10.9%), hotels and restaurants (8.4%), and administrative support activities (8.1%). Some of the most in-demand positions included caretakers, teachers, cleaners and assistants, salespeople, machine operators, skilled workers in various industries, security personnel, and business and administrative specialists.

In addition, 1,199 people from vulnerable groups found employment through subsidized jobs. Of these, 416 were employed through programs funded by the state budget, while 783 were placed in jobs under the Human Resources Development Program 2021–2027, which is co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus. Additionally, over 12,700 training vouchers were issued in December to both employed and unemployed individuals, supporting efforts to enhance the skills and competitiveness of the workforce.

