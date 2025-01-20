Registered Unemployment in Bulgaria Drops Below 150,000 for the First Time

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly
Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas
In December, Bulgaria's registered unemployment reached a historic low, dropping below 150,000 for the first time. The number of unemployed individuals stood at 148,248, marking a registered unemployment rate of 5.23%, which is a decrease of 0.4 percentage points compared to the same month in 2023.
During the month, 8,894 individuals successfully found employment, while 279 people from various groups, including the employed, students, and pensioners, also secured jobs with the assistance of employment intermediaries. The active involvement of Roma and youth mediators, in collaboration with Labor Office staff, has played a key role in supporting over 2,800 inactive people to register, thereby increasing their chances of entering the workforce.
The primary labor market reported 3,903 job vacancies in December, with the largest number found in the manufacturing sector (19%), followed by public administration (15.2%), education (13.7%), trade (10.9%), hotels and restaurants (8.4%), and administrative support activities (8.1%). Some of the most in-demand positions included caretakers, teachers, cleaners and assistants, salespeople, machine operators, skilled workers in various industries, security personnel, and business and administrative specialists.
In addition, 1,199 people from vulnerable groups found employment through subsidized jobs. Of these, 416 were employed through programs funded by the state budget, while 783 were placed in jobs under the Human Resources Development Program 2021–2027, which is co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus. Additionally, over 12,700 training vouchers were issued in December to both employed and unemployed individuals, supporting efforts to enhance the skills and competitiveness of the workforce.
Source: econ.bg
A major fire erupted around 1:30 p.m. in the industrial zone near the Meden Rudnik district in Burgas
Archaeological excavations in the Kaleto district of the Bulgarian town of Lom, which concluded recently, uncovered significant Roman military remains dating back to the 1st century AD
Three new regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic following the increased spread of the virus
The weather forecast for January 21 in Bulgaria includes significant cloud cover, which is expected to ease by the evening
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ - Passenger Transport) has announced the restoration of night train services on the Sofia-Karlovo-Varna route starting in April
Between January 17 and 19, the Sofia Inspectorate conducted 158 inspections targeting potential sources of air pollution due to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) forecast for elevated PM10 levels
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability