Nearly 120,000 Young Bulgarians Struggling with Debt

Nearly 120,000 young Bulgarians are currently in debt, with enforcement cases filed against them. This information was shared by the Chamber of Private Enforcement Agents during a training session organized as part of the National Campaign "Managing Personal Finances and Credits – Basic Rules and Informed Decisions," BTA reports. The data highlights a concerning trend of decreasing debtor age in Bulgaria in recent years.

Of those affected, around 4,000 are aged between 18 and 20 years. In the 20 to 25 age bracket, the number climbs to 36,000. The largest group comprises individuals under 30 years old, totaling over 80,000.

This issue underscores the growing financial challenges faced by young people in the country and the importance of financial literacy and informed decision-making when managing personal finances and credit obligations.

Source: BTA