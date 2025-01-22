Nearly 120,000 Young Bulgarians Struggling with Debt

Business » FINANCE | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Nearly 120,000 Young Bulgarians Struggling with Debt Photo: Stella Ivanova

Nearly 120,000 young Bulgarians are currently in debt, with enforcement cases filed against them. This information was shared by the Chamber of Private Enforcement Agents during a training session organized as part of the National Campaign "Managing Personal Finances and Credits – Basic Rules and Informed Decisions," BTA reports. The data highlights a concerning trend of decreasing debtor age in Bulgaria in recent years.

Of those affected, around 4,000 are aged between 18 and 20 years. In the 20 to 25 age bracket, the number climbs to 36,000. The largest group comprises individuals under 30 years old, totaling over 80,000.

This issue underscores the growing financial challenges faced by young people in the country and the importance of financial literacy and informed decision-making when managing personal finances and credit obligations.

Source: BTA

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, young, debt

Related Articles:

New Revelations Emerge in UK Trial of Bulgarians Accused of Espionage

During the ongoing trial at the Central Criminal Court in London, new details emerged about the case involving Bulgarians accused of espionage in the UK

Crime | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:19

Bulgaria's Progress Toward US Visa Waiver: Will 2025 Be the Year?

The percentage of US visa denials for Bulgarians has steadily decreased in recent years

Business » Tourism | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:02

Bulgaria Likely to Adopt Euro Payments by January 2026, Economist Predicts

Petar Ganev, a senior researcher at the Institute for Market Economics, stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that it is highly likely Bulgarians will begin making payments in euros starting from January 1 next year

Business » Finance | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Ivanovden and St. John's Day: Celebrated by Nearly 330,000 Bulgarians

On January 7, nearly 330,000 Bulgarians celebrate St. John's Day or Ivanovden, marking the feast day of St. John the Baptist

Society » Culture | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 09:12

No Constitutional Revisions on Bulgarians in North Macedonia, Says PM Mickoski

Hristijan Mickoski, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia and leader of VMRO-DPMNE, has firmly declared that no constitutional amendments to include Bulgarians in the country's Constitution

World » Southeast Europe | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:40

From Karlos Nasar to Gundi: The Most Searched Topics in Bulgaria for 2024

Google’s annual overview for 2024 reveals the key interests and search trends among Bulgarians, highlighting significant events, personalities, and topics that captured public attention throughout the year

Society | December 28, 2024, Saturday // 09:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bankers: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Will Strengthen Investor Confidence and Regional Stability

At the Sofia Economic Forum V, experts expressed strong support for Bulgaria's potential membership in the eurozone, predicting significant positive impacts on investor confidence

Business » Finance | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Is Bulgaria Ready for the Euro? Economists Discuss the Path Ahead

The question of whether Bulgaria can fulfill the criteria for joining the Eurozone was discussed by several economic experts

Business » Finance | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:03

Bulgaria Just Met Key Eurozone Criteria—Prepare for Euro in 2026!

Bulgaria is now on the path to joining the Eurozone, with January 1, 2026, being the target date for its entry

Business » Finance | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 10:17

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Retail Chain Leads the Way with Dual Pricing

Preparations for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone are well underway, despite the exact timeline remaining uncertain

Business » Finance | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:47

Bulgaria on the Brink of Joining the Eurozone – Is the Euro Coming Sooner Than Expected?

Bulgaria is on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion

Business » Finance | January 17, 2025, Friday // 14:28

EBRD Doubles Investments in Bulgaria, Boosting Key Sectors in 2024

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has significantly increased its investments in Bulgaria for 2024

Business » Finance | January 17, 2025, Friday // 09:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria