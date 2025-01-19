Free Winter Parking for Tourist Buses at Sofia Airport
Sofia Airport has introduced free access to the Terminal 2 bus parking lot (P8) for tour operators’ buses and coaches throughout the winter season of 2024/2025. The initiative, aimed at supporting the active winter tourist season and facilitating high-intensity transfers, was agreed upon between the Minister of Tourism, Evtim Miloshev, and the airport concessionaire, SOF Connect. This arrangement will remain in place until the end of March 2025.
The measure comes in response to concerns raised by the tourism industry in October 2024 regarding increased access and parking fees at Terminal 2. In addition to free access for the winter period, the agreement includes an extension of the free parking duration for tourist buses from 15 to 30 minutes, allowed up to three times a day. This extended grace period will continue beyond March 2025, further supporting the industry.
To streamline operations, Sof Connect has implemented an automated vehicle height recognition system. This enhancement simplifies the movement and management of tourist buses at the airport, improving overall organization.
This collaborative effort highlights the Ministry of Tourism’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the sector and ensuring smoother logistics for tourists and operators during the peak winter season.
Source: econ.bg
