Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Retail Chain Leads the Way with Dual Pricing
Preparations for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone are well underway, despite the exact timeline remaining uncertain. While the government has not specified the date of the country’s adoption of the single European currency, regulatory changes are being made to ensure a smooth transition. Recently, the caretaker government approved a decision requiring the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets to begin converting its fees from leva to euros as soon as Bulgaria is officially part of the eurozone. Similarly, other government bodies are making adjustments to their tariffs and fees in preparation for the currency change. For instance, the Agency for Metrological and Technical Supervision has released a draft for a new tariff, which will be adopted in euros once Bulgaria joins the eurozone.
Both public and private sectors are gearing up for the switch. The private sector is already recalculating prices and updating software systems to accommodate the change. Notably, retail chain "Fantastico" has started displaying both leva and euro prices on cash receipts to help customers become familiar with the conversion. In the real estate sector, the euro is already the dominant currency, with properties frequently listed in euros rather than leva.
The logistical challenges of transitioning to the euro are considerable and require thorough preparation. Institutions, banks, companies, and citizens must coordinate efficiently for a smooth rollout. A representative from Croatia recently highlighted the complexities involved, particularly in adapting ATMs to accommodate euro banknotes, which differ in size from the Croatian kuna notes.
Despite the efforts underway, there has been criticism of the lack of public communication about the euro’s introduction. Many citizens are still unaware of the practical benefits of switching to the euro, and the government has yet to launch a comprehensive campaign to inform the public. The Ministry of Finance has announced plans for a survey to gauge public attitudes toward the euro, but critics argue that such a survey is coming too late, especially since government officials had previously suggested Bulgaria could join the eurozone as early as July this year. The new target of January 1st, 2026, while realistic, is fast approaching, and many believe more needs to be done to prepare the public for the change.
Source: econ.bg
Bulgaria on the Brink of Joining the Eurozone – Is the Euro Coming Sooner Than Expected?
Bulgaria is on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion
EBRD Doubles Investments in Bulgaria, Boosting Key Sectors in 2024
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has significantly increased its investments in Bulgaria for 2024
Stable Finances Pave the Way for Bulgaria’s Next Eurozone Steps
Bulgaria is expected to request extraordinary convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank for eurozone entry
Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry: January 1, 2026, Most Likely, Says Asen Vassilev
Bulgaria has met the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, with an average annual inflation rate of 2.6% over the last 12 months
Inflation in Bulgaria for 2024 Stands at 2.2%, Meeting Eurozone Requirements
Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported that inflation for 2024 stands at 2.2%, a slight increase from the previous year
Easily get $2025! ION Mining New Year Benefits, claim now
IONmining As the cryptocurrency market is booming, ION Mining has launched a new New Year's Eve event to help users start their digital asset investment journey in 2025.