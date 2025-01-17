Denmark Issues Strong Warning to Trump Over Greenland: ‘It’s Not for Sale!’

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told US President-elect Donald Trump that Greenland's future should be determined solely by Greenland itself. The two leaders discussed the issue during a phone call on Wednesday, with Frederiksen reinforcing the stance of Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede that "Greenland is not for sale," according to a statement from the Danish PM’s office.

Frederiksen noted that the conversation underscored the significant American interest in Greenland. However, the call did not resolve the issue, and both leaders agreed to maintain dialogue on the matter. Trump, who had previously expressed interest in purchasing the island, even suggested that military action could be a possibility, though no final resolution was reached during their discussion.

Trump also shared a 2019 poll on social media that indicated 68% of Greenlanders supported independence from Denmark, further fueling his comments about the territory. Despite Frederiksen’s firm position, Trump did not publicly address the specifics of their conversation.

In addition to the Greenland issue, the leaders discussed various global matters, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as relations with China. Frederiksen used the opportunity to stress the importance of enhancing security in the Arctic, while also highlighting the strong trade ties between the United States and Denmark, and the broader relationship between the US and the EU.

Earlier in his public statements, Trump had failed to rule out using military force in his pursuit of Greenland, a remark that raised concerns. The United States had previously shown interest in acquiring the mineral-rich island, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has its own extensive local government. Greenland, home to about 56,000 people, is the world’s largest island that is not a continent, with most of its population living in the small, ice-free areas of the island.

