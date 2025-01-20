Ukraine Approves Purchase of Belene NPP Reactors from Bulgaria

The Ukrainian parliament has approved the purchase of two Russian nuclear reactors that were originally intended for the Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bulgaria. This decision came after a vote by the energy committee on Thursday, which passed an amendment to a law aimed at improving the country's business climate. The amendment specifically authorizes Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers and Energoatom, the state-owned nuclear energy company, to negotiate and finalize the purchase of the reactors for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

The Khmelnytskyi NPP, located in southwestern Ukraine, has faced operational challenges since its construction in the 1970s under the Soviet Union. Due to the Chernobyl disaster, it has operated at less than full capacity. The reactors in question were initially purchased for the Belene NPP in Bulgaria, which was left incomplete. Ukrainian officials have now begun negotiations to acquire these reactors, which are expected to cost at least 600 million euros. Additionally, the American company Westinghouse is also in talks to build two new reactors for the Khmelnytskyi plant.

The decision to purchase Russian-made reactors has been met with some controversy. Critics argue that expanding nuclear facilities in the context of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia is dangerous, especially given the vulnerabilities of nuclear plants during conflict. Some lawmakers have also questioned the immediate benefits of the project, suggesting it would not alleviate Ukraine’s energy crisis in the short term and could lead to higher electricity prices. Inna Sovsun, an opposition lawmaker, emphasized the need for decentralizing Ukraine's energy system, which has been under constant Russian attack.

There are also concerns about the financial implications of the project. The Ukrainian government has stated that the purchase will be financed with Energoatom’s own funds, but opposition figures like Yaroslav Zheleznyak worry that the cost might ultimately be passed on to consumers in the form of higher tariffs. Some experts, such as Volodymyr Omelchenko from a Kyiv-based think tank, have criticized the reactors as outdated and questioned why Bulgaria is eager to sell them.

Despite the opposition, the law including the amendment for the reactor purchase is still subject to approval by the full parliament. While the purchase has been authorized, construction work on the new reactors has not yet been approved. Energy Minister German Galushchenko has strongly advocated for the project, describing it as urgent. However, some parliamentary members have disputed his claims, with Sovsun challenging Galushchenko's statements about foreign financial support for the reactors. She contended that the EU and the US had not promised any funding for the purchase.

Tensions around the project have been rising, particularly after Galushchenko’s refusal to appear in parliament in September 2024, amid a corruption case in his department. Although opposition efforts to censure him have gained little support, the situation remains tense as the Ukrainian parliament continues to debate the future of the reactors purchase.

