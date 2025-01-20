Bulgaria Suspends Meat and Animal Imports from Germany

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Suspends Meat and Animal Imports from Germany @Pixabay

Bulgaria has decided to temporarily halt the import of meat and animals from Brandenburg, Germany, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the region. This precautionary measure was announced by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Deyan Stratev, as reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Stratev emphasized the inherent risk of disease spread when such outbreaks occur. In response, the Bulgarian Food Safety Authority, led by Dr. Svetlozar Patarinski, has issued a directive that restricts the import of live ungulates and related products from the affected area.

Additionally, Stratev noted that strict disinfection procedures have been mandated at every border crossing. These steps are part of a broader strategy to prevent the further spread of the disease and protect Bulgaria’s livestock.

Source: BNR

