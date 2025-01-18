Ukraine and the UK Sign Century-Long Agreement to Boost Innovation, Defense, and Cooperation

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have entered into a landmark 100-year partnership agreement, marking a new era of collaboration between the two nations. The agreement, announced on Thursday, emphasizes Ukraine's aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, particularly its path to NATO membership, which the UK fully supports. The partnership is designed to strengthen trade, innovation, and cooperation in key sectors such as infrastructure, transport, and energy, with the aim of ensuring both countries' economies are more modern, resilient, and prosperous for the long term.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared details of the agreement in a series of posts on X, noting that the partnership reflects a new format of relations between the two countries. He expressed gratitude to the teams from both nations who worked on preparing the agreement. The partnership also aims to enhance investment conditions, foster technological advancements, and support Ukraine’s recovery efforts. Zelensky highlighted the significance of technological collaboration, mentioning the production of bomber drones, reconnaissance UAVs, and FPV drone carriers by Ukrainian companies in cooperation with British partners, which are essential in Ukraine's defense efforts against Russian forces.

Zelensky also took the opportunity to underscore his diplomatic meetings, which included discussions with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy's Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, and the Netherlands' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kaspar Veldkamp. He emphasized that the agreement is a comprehensive step forward in the fields of technology, education, science, and social issues, with the aim of strengthening societies and ensuring stability for future generations.

The partnership is seen as an example of forward-thinking relations, where both nations commit to staying ahead in technological development, particularly in warfare. Zelensky pointed out that the world before the war in Ukraine is no longer the same, and the influence of international institutions has diminished, making it more crucial than ever for nations to unite and invest in strengthening their societies and safeguarding the stability of their populations.

Source: ANI