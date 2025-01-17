Bulgarian Customs Seize 100 kg of Drugs and Nearly Half a Million Leva at Kapitan Andreevo

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt
Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds
During a specialized customs operation named "Regul" at the "Kapitan Andreevo" checkpoint, Bulgarian authorities seized nearly 100 kg of drugs and substantial undeclared currency. The operation, which took place from November 11, 2024, to December 31, 2024, led to the discovery of a large quantity of smuggled goods, including silver items, prescription glasses, and sunglasses.
The total weight of the drugs amounted to 98,370 grams, with 55,190 grams of marijuana, 24,770 grams of cocaine, and 18,410 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, undeclared foreign currency was found, amounting to 190,330 euros and 50,000 US dollars, which were valued at 465,414 leva in total.
Along with the drugs and cash, customs officials also seized 31,140 grams of silverware and over 200,000 contraband eyeglasses and frames, as well as almost 3,000 eyeglass cases. A total of 15 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with these detentions.
The operation highlighted a significant increase in the seizure of narcotics and the detection of smuggling cases. Improved operational analysis and thorough on-site assessments by customs officers led to the success, even in the absence of specific risk profiles or intelligence. This marks a stark contrast to the previous year, when no narcotics seizures over 1 kg were made at the same checkpoint.
The holiday base of the Council of Ministers in the Sunny Beach resort was targeted in a robbery that resulted in the theft of 12 air conditioners
The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Sofia has charged four individuals in connection with a €94.5 million rail fraud case
Three Dutch nationals convicted of producing and synthesizing precursors for high-risk drugs have been sentenced to prison
In Nessebar, a peculiar case involving drunk driving unfolded during the early hours of the morning
Over 2.7 million euros in cash and precious metals were seized during the BELENOS II customs operation aimed at enforcing the Cash Control Regulation and combating illegal financial activities
The Stara Zagora Prosecutor's Office has arrested and charged a man with sexual assault, physical abuse
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability