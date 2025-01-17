Bulgarian Customs Seize 100 kg of Drugs and Nearly Half a Million Leva at Kapitan Andreevo

January 17, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Customs Seize 100 kg of Drugs and Nearly Half a Million Leva at Kapitan Andreevo

During a specialized customs operation named "Regul" at the "Kapitan Andreevo" checkpoint, Bulgarian authorities seized nearly 100 kg of drugs and substantial undeclared currency. The operation, which took place from November 11, 2024, to December 31, 2024, led to the discovery of a large quantity of smuggled goods, including silver items, prescription glasses, and sunglasses.

The total weight of the drugs amounted to 98,370 grams, with 55,190 grams of marijuana, 24,770 grams of cocaine, and 18,410 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, undeclared foreign currency was found, amounting to 190,330 euros and 50,000 US dollars, which were valued at 465,414 leva in total.

Along with the drugs and cash, customs officials also seized 31,140 grams of silverware and over 200,000 contraband eyeglasses and frames, as well as almost 3,000 eyeglass cases. A total of 15 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with these detentions.

The operation highlighted a significant increase in the seizure of narcotics and the detection of smuggling cases. Improved operational analysis and thorough on-site assessments by customs officers led to the success, even in the absence of specific risk profiles or intelligence. This marks a stark contrast to the previous year, when no narcotics seizures over 1 kg were made at the same checkpoint.

