Russian Lawyers of Navalny Sentenced for Extremism

Lawyers representing the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in what authorities have labeled an "extremist organization."

Vadim Kobzev has been sentenced to 5.5 years in prison, while Alexei Liptser faces 5 years, and Igor Sergunin will serve 3.5 years. Following their release, the three lawyers will be barred from practicing law for a period of three years. They were detained in October 2023 and have remained in custody ever since.

In a related development, Ilya Yashin, who currently resides in Germany, reported that a search was conducted at his parents' home. Yashin was part of the significant prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States in August of the previous year. The search is connected to an ongoing case against him for refusing to acknowledge his designation as a foreign agent.