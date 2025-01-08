Russian Lawyers of Navalny Sentenced for Extremism

Russian Forces Intensify Push Towards Toretsk: What Comes Next?
After weeks of heavy offensive, Russian forces have made significant progress in the northwest of Toretsk
Lawyers representing the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in what authorities have labeled an "extremist organization."
Vadim Kobzev has been sentenced to 5.5 years in prison, while Alexei Liptser faces 5 years, and Igor Sergunin will serve 3.5 years. Following their release, the three lawyers will be barred from practicing law for a period of three years. They were detained in October 2023 and have remained in custody ever since.
In a related development, Ilya Yashin, who currently resides in Germany, reported that a search was conducted at his parents' home. Yashin was part of the significant prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States in August of the previous year. The search is connected to an ongoing case against him for refusing to acknowledge his designation as a foreign agent.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of plotting a global terrorist campaign targeting airlines, stating that the country had planned attacks on aircraft
On Monday, Russia reported that nine Ukrainian drones were downed as they attempted to attack the compressor station of the TurkStream
Investigative journalist Christo Grozev has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might agree to Ukraine joining NATO under certain conditions
Azerbaijan has demanded an apology from Russia following the downing of an Azerbaijani civilian passenger plane, as confirmed by new information
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed unwavering resolve for a Russian victory in Ukraine, insisting on peace terms dictated by Moscow while issuing a stark warning to the West about the capabilities of the Oreshnik missiles
A high-ranking Russian military officer has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, the country's Investigative Committee confirmed
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability