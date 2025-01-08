Russian Lawyers of Navalny Sentenced for Extremism

World » RUSSIA | January 17, 2025, Friday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Russian Lawyers of Navalny Sentenced for Extremism

Lawyers representing the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in what authorities have labeled an "extremist organization."

Vadim Kobzev has been sentenced to 5.5 years in prison, while Alexei Liptser faces 5 years, and Igor Sergunin will serve 3.5 years. Following their release, the three lawyers will be barred from practicing law for a period of three years. They were detained in October 2023 and have remained in custody ever since.

In a related development, Ilya Yashin, who currently resides in Germany, reported that a search was conducted at his parents' home. Yashin was part of the significant prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States in August of the previous year. The search is connected to an ongoing case against him for refusing to acknowledge his designation as a foreign agent.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Navalny, Russian, extremist

Related Articles:

Russian Forces Intensify Push Towards Toretsk: What Comes Next?

After weeks of heavy offensive, Russian forces have made significant progress in the northwest of Toretsk

World » Ukraine | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Ukraine's Kursk Offensive Marks Five Months, Establishes Buffer Zone in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the five-month milestone of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kursk region on Tuesday

World » Ukraine | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05

Grozev: Putin Could Accept NATO Expansion in Exchange for U.S. Base Withdrawals

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might agree to Ukraine joining NATO under certain conditions

World » Russia | January 6, 2025, Monday // 15:25

Moldova and Transnistria Face Energy Crisis as Russian Gas Deliveries End

Since the beginning of 2025, Moldova, including the breakaway pro-Russian region of Transnistria, has been grappling with a severe energy crisis following the cessation of gas deliveries by Russian gas giant Gazprom

World » EU | January 6, 2025, Monday // 11:24

Turkey and Hungary Allowed to Pay for Russian Gas Despite Sanctions

The United States has granted an exemption to Turkey and Hungary, allowing them to continue making payments for Russian natural gas supplied through Gazprombank

World | December 20, 2024, Friday // 12:46

Lukoil Refinery in Bulgaria Still Processing Russian Oil Despite EU Sanctions

An investigation reveals that Lukoil’s Burgas refinery continues to process Russian oil, which is being transported by vessels from Russia's shadow fleet

Business » Energy | December 20, 2024, Friday // 12:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Poland Accuses Russia of Plotting Global Airline Terror Attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of plotting a global terrorist campaign targeting airlines, stating that the country had planned attacks on aircraft

World » Russia | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 18:10

Russia Claims Ukraine Targeted TurkStream Pipeline with Drones

On Monday, Russia reported that nine Ukrainian drones were downed as they attempted to attack the compressor station of the TurkStream

World » Russia | January 13, 2025, Monday // 12:06

Grozev: Putin Could Accept NATO Expansion in Exchange for U.S. Base Withdrawals

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might agree to Ukraine joining NATO under certain conditions

World » Russia | January 6, 2025, Monday // 15:25

Azerbaijan Demands Accountability After Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Civilian Plane

Azerbaijan has demanded an apology from Russia following the downing of an Azerbaijani civilian passenger plane, as confirmed by new information

World » Russia | December 27, 2024, Friday // 12:26

Putin’s Vision for Ukraine: Regime Change, Territorial Concessions, and Missile Supremacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed unwavering resolve for a Russian victory in Ukraine, insisting on peace terms dictated by Moscow while issuing a stark warning to the West about the capabilities of the Oreshnik missiles

World » Russia | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 15:36

Bomb Attack in Moscow: Russian General Linked to Chemical Weapons Dead

A high-ranking Russian military officer has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, the country's Investigative Committee confirmed

World » Russia | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria