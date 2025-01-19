Old Vehicles in Sofia's Center Reduced by 90% After Low-Emission Zone Measures

Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold, according to Nadezhda Bobcheva, the Deputy Mayor for Ecology.

Bobcheva shared that the Sofia Inspectorate has issued notices to 1,200 violators, noting that most of them have not repeated their offenses. She also pointed out that the Low-Emission Zone will expand to include a larger area of Sofia starting December 1.

The control system overseeing vehicle access to the city center operates continuously without breaks, ensuring better enforcement. However, Bobcheva stressed that improving air quality requires a broader, more comprehensive approach, and this measure is only one part of the effort.

To track air quality, the Sofia Municipality relies solely on the five official monitoring stations operated by the Ministry of Environment and Water. The funds collected from fines may be directed toward purchasing additional air quality sensors and devices to enhance monitoring in the city. Bobcheva clarified that the Sofia Municipality is responsible for determining how these funds will be allocated.

Source: OFFNews